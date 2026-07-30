Allegro MicroSystems Reports First Quarter 2027 Results

MANCHESTER, N.H., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended June 26, 2026.

“We began fiscal 2027 with strong momentum, delivering our sixth consecutive quarter of sales growth. Fiscal first quarter sales were $259 million, representing a 27% increase year-over-year. GAAP earnings per share improved to $0.08 in fiscal first quarter 2027 from a $0.07 loss per share in fiscal first quarter 2026. Non-GAAP EPS grew for the fifth consecutive quarter to $0.23, increasing more than 2.5x over the first quarter of fiscal 2026. These results were led by data center, which reached a record 17% of total sales, and by continued strength in xEV and ADAS,” said Mike Doogue, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems. “Our market leading products and technology sit at the intersection of AI, electrification, and automation — the defining megatrends powering growth across our Auto and Industrial end markets. Increasing bookings and an expanding backlog strengthen our confidence in our strategy and growth potential.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

In thousands, except per share data Three-Month Period Ended

June 26, 2026

March 27, 2026

June 27, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net Sales Automotive $ 165,349 $ 163,909 $ 144,264 Industrial and Other 93,894 79,278 59,141 Total net sales $ 259,243 $ 243,187 $ 203,405 GAAP Financial Measures Gross margin % 48.5 % 47.0 % 44.9 % Operating margin % 9.8 % 2.2 % (1.3 )% Diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) Non-GAAP Financial Measures Gross margin % 51.1 % 50.0 % 48.2 % Operating margin % 19.4 % 15.6 % 11.1 % Diluted EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.09

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 ending September 25, 2026, the Company expects total net sales to be in the range of

$265 million to $275 million. At the midpoint of this range, it implies growth in net sales of 26% year-over-year.

The Company also estimates the following results on a non-GAAP basis:

Gross Margin is expected to be between 50.75% and 51.75%,

Operating expenses are expected to be $84.5 million, plus or minus $1 million, and

Diluted Earnings per Share is expected to be between $0.23 and $0.26, with the mid-point of this range implying an 88% year-over-year increase.



Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its second fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Webcast

A webcast will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Michael C. Doogue, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek P. D’Antilio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Allegro’s business and financial results.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com . A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 90 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs to propel electrification, automation, AI data center, and robotics forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in “automotive-grade” technology and a partner in our customers’ success. For additional information, please visit https://www.allegromicro.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding the liquidity, growth and profitability strategies and factors and trends affecting our business, including the projected size and growth of markets in which we operate or may operate, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “aim,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “exploring,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “would,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results, performance or achievements, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. Additionally, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 27, 2026, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively, expand our market share and increase our net sales and profitability; our reliance on a limited number of third-party semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities and suppliers of other materials; any failure to adjust purchase commitments and inventory management based on changing market conditions or customer demand; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, including the analog segment in which we compete; any downturn or disruption in the automotive market or industry; our ability to successfully integrate the acquisition of other companies or technologies and products into our business; our ability to maintain or improve our gross margins may be adversely affected by decreases in average selling prices of our products, increases in input costs or shifts in product, customer or channel mix; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results and meet the expectations of investors; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; our reliance on distributors to generate sales; events beyond our control, including conflicts in the Middle East, impacting us, our key suppliers or our manufacturing partners or other third-party suppliers of components, materials or subassemblies; our ability to develop new product features or new products in a timely and cost-effective manner; our dependence on growth in the end markets that use our products, and the impact that slowdowns in such growth, including as a result of volatility in demand for emerging technologies or changes in government incentives, could have on our financial results; the loss of one or more significant customers; our ability to identify, enter and expand in new markets, and to generate returns on such investments; uncertainties related to the design win process and our ability to recover design and development expenses and to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of export restrictions and tariffs; our exposures to warranty claims, product liability claims and product recalls; our dependence on international customers and operations; risks, liabilities, costs and obligations related to governmental regulations and other legal obligations, including export/trade control, privacy, data protection, information security, cybersecurity, consumer protection, environmental and occupational health and safety, antitrust, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, product safety, environmental protection, employment matters and tax; the volatility of currency exchange rates; our ability to raise capital to support our growth strategy; our indebtedness may limit our flexibility to operate our business; our ability to retain key and highly skilled personnel; the impact on the market price of our common stock from future sales of our common stock by large stockholders, or the perception that such sales could occur; the impact of restructuring activities on our business and operating results; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; our ability to commercialize our products without infringing third-party intellectual property rights; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems or confidential information or those of our third-party service providers; the risks presented by the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and automated decision-making technologies by us and others; any failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; the negative impacts of sustained inflation on our business; and other events beyond our control. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

You should read this press release and the documents that we reference completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to measures of, financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their most directly comparable GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of the presented non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

This press release may not be reproduced, forwarded to any person or published, in whole or in part.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended

June 26, 2026

June 27, 2025

Net sales $ 259,243 $ 203,405 Cost of goods sold 133,633 112,103 Gross profit 125,610 91,302 Operating expenses: Research and development 55,168 46,500 Selling, general and administrative 44,975 47,542 Total operating expenses 100,143 94,042 Operating income (loss) 25,467 (2,740 ) Interest and other expense (8,042 ) (7,253 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 17,425 (9,993 ) Income tax provision 1,506 3,169 Net income (loss) 15,919 (13,162 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 48 65 Net income (loss) attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ 15,871 $ (13,227 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.: Basic $ 0.09 $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 185,806,543 184,587,027 Diluted 187,770,061 184,587,027

Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales

The following table summarizes total net sales by market within the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended

Change

June 26, 2026

June 27, 2025

Amount

%

(Dollars in thousands)

Automotive $ 165,349 $ 144,264 $ 21,085 15 % Industrial and Other 93,894 59,141 34,753 59 % Total net sales $ 259,243 $ 203,405 $ 55,838 27 %





ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 26,

2026

(Unaudited)

March 27,

2026

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,029 $ 168,753 Restricted cash 8,444 6,604 Trade accounts receivable, net 98,661 93,248 Inventories 188,064 181,752 Prepaid income taxes 714 1,179 Related party - other current assets 11,250 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,883 52,070 Total current assets 508,045 503,606 Property, plant and equipment, net 304,336 308,258 Deferred income tax assets 81,776 80,221 Goodwill 203,057 203,291 Intangible assets, net 232,855 238,675 Equity investment in related party 18,687 22,296 Related party - other assets 18,750 15,000 Other assets 44,456 44,828 Total assets $ 1,411,962 $ 1,416,175 Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 57,826 $ 44,438 Amounts due to related party 4,607 4,794 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 73,276 95,163 Current portion of long-term debt 1,499 1,530 Total current liabilities 137,208 145,925 Long-term debt 285,660 285,746 Other long-term liabilities 23,132 28,059 Total liabilities 446,000 459,730 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1,863 1,854 Additional paid-in capital 1,046,867 1,050,582 Accumulated deficit (52,617 ) (68,488 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,837 ) (29,201 ) Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. 964,276 954,747 Non-controlling interest 1,686 1,698 Total stockholders’ equity 965,962 956,445 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and stockholders’ equity $ 1,411,962 $ 1,416,175





ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended

June 26, 2026

June 27, 2025

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 15,919 $ (13,162 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,867 16,216 Amortization of deferred financing costs 297 933 Deferred income taxes (1,702 ) (5,061 ) Stock-based compensation 14,128 10,762 Provisions for inventory and expected credit losses 1,555 3,450 Other non-cash reconciling items (14 ) (58 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (5,413 ) (5,332 ) Inventories (7,870 ) 7,233 Payments to related party (15,000 ) — Prepaid expenses and other assets 15,515 35,965 Trade accounts payable 13,754 6,281 Due to and from related parties (188 ) (3,633 ) Other changes in operating assets and liabilities, net (25,859 ) 8,024 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,989 61,618 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (8,017 ) (10,600 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,017 ) (10,600 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of term loan — (35,000 ) Finance lease payments (237 ) (202 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (17,757 ) (8,988 ) Net cash used in financing activities (17,994 ) (44,190 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (862 ) 1,444 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,884 ) 8,272 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 175,357 131,107 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 170,473 $ 139,379

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate, non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share, non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and non-GAAP Free Cash Flow as a percentage of net sales (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Income Tax Provision (Benefit), management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Income Tax Provision (Benefit) across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges, such as those being adjusted in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures exclude costs related to acquisition and related integration expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, restructuring actions, related-party activities and other non-operational costs.

Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision

In calculating the non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, we adjust for the tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results which represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit before Tax described below. We also adjust for any discrete tax items and the impact of non-recurring tax law changes to ensure the non-GAAP Income Tax Rate (“NG ETR”) reflects future operations.

Our fiscal year 2026 and 2027 NG ETR excludes the impact of the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s one-time research and development amortization election which accelerates the amortization of previously capitalized domestic research and development over a two-year period. The NG ETR is applied to non-GAAP Profit before Tax to arrive at the tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Three-Month Period Ended

June 26, 2026

March 27, 2026

June 27, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

GAAP Gross Profit $ 125,610 $ 114,275 $ 91,302 GAAP Gross Margin (% of net sales) 48.5 % 47.0 % 44.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments Purchased intangible amortization 5,089 5,089 5,089 Restructuring costs 83 723 705 Stock-based compensation(1) 1,172 1,033 888 Other costs 428 442 — Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 6,772 $ 7,287 $ 6,682 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 132,382 $ 121,562 $ 97,984 Non-GAAP Gross Margin (% of net sales) 51.1 % 50.0 % 48.2 % (1) Included in non-GAAP stock-based compensation charges are stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax effects.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

Three-Month Period Ended June 26, 2026

March 27, 2026

June 27, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) GAAP Operating Expenses $ 100,143 $ 108,865 $ 94,042 Research and Development Expenses GAAP Research and Development Expenses 55,168 55,535 46,500 Non-GAAP adjustments Purchased intangible amortization 6 6 3 Restructuring costs 134 1,674 1,131 Stock-based compensation(1) 6,613 4,385 2,911 Other costs(2) 514 956 35 Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses 47,901 48,514 42,420 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 44,975 46,740 47,542 Non-GAAP adjustments Transaction-related costs 9 496 130 Purchased intangible amortization 535 558 535 Restructuring costs 443 2,630 1,184 Stock-based compensation(1) 9,420 5,229 6,963 Other costs(2) 487 2,628 5,838 Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 34,081 35,199 32,892 Impairment of assets held for sale — 6,590 — Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 18,161 25,152 18,730 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 81,982 $ 83,713 $ 75,312 (1) Included in non-GAAP stock-based compensation charges are stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax effects.

(2) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure, such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

Three-Month Period Ended

June 26, 2026

March 27, 2026

June 27, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 25,467 $ 5,410 $ (2,740 ) GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales) 9.8 % 2.2 % (1.3 )% Transaction-related costs 9 496 130 Impairment of assets held for sale — 6,590 — Purchased intangible amortization 5,630 5,653 5,627 Restructuring costs 660 5,027 3,020 Stock-based compensation(1) 17,205 10,647 10,762 Other costs(2) 1,429 4,026 5,873 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 24,933 $ 32,439 $ 25,412 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 50,400 $ 37,849 $ 22,672 Non-GAAP Operating Margin (% of net sales) 19.4 % 15.6 % 11.1 % (1) Included in non-GAAP stock-based compensation charges are stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax effects.

(2) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions.



Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Three-Month Period Ended

June 26, 2026

March 27, 2026

June 27, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 15,919 $ (16,436 ) $ (13,162 ) GAAP Net Income (Loss) Margin (% of net sales) 6.1 % (6.8 )% (6.5 )% Interest expense 4,384 5,136 6,359 Interest income (405 ) (269 ) (234 ) Income tax provision 1,506 13,749 3,169 Depreciation & amortization 16,867 17,765 16,216 EBITDA $ 38,271 $ 19,945 $ 12,348 Transaction-related costs 9 496 130 Impairment of assets held for sale — 6,590 — Restructuring costs 662 4,830 2,824 Stock-based compensation(1) 17,205 10,647 10,762 Other costs(2) 5,902 7,184 7,304 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,049 $ 49,692 $ 33,368 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales) 23.9 % 20.4 % 16.4 % (1) Included in non-GAAP stock-based compensation charges are stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax effects.

(2) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions and income (loss) in earnings of equity investments.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Profit before Tax

Three-Month Period Ended

June 26, 2026

March 27, 2026

June 27, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

GAAP Income (Loss) before Income Taxes $ 17,425 $ (2,687 ) $ (9,993 ) Transaction-related costs 9 496 130 Transaction-related interest 225 225 860 Impairment of assets held for sale — 6,590 — Purchased intangible amortization 5,630 5,653 5,627 Restructuring costs 662 5,074 3,020 Stock-based compensation(1) 17,205 10,647 10,762 Other costs(2) 5,941 7,718 7,304 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 29,672 $ 36,403 $ 27,703 Non-GAAP Profit before Tax $ 47,097 $ 33,716 $ 17,710 (1) Included in non-GAAP stock-based compensation charges are stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax effects.

(2) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure such as project evaluation costs, which consist of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions and income (loss) in earnings of equity investments.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision and Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate

Three-Month Period Ended

June 26, 2026

March 27, 2026

June 27, 2025

(Dollars in thousands) GAAP Income Tax Provision $ 1,506 $ 13,749 $ 3,169 GAAP effective tax rate 8.6 % (511.7 )% (31.7 )% Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results 3,071 (11,642 ) (1,483 ) Non-GAAP Income Tax Provision $ 4,577 $ 2,107 $ 1,686 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 9.7 % 6.2 % 9.5 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share

Three-Month Period Ended

June 26, 2026

March 27, 2026

June 27, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems,

Inc.(1) $ 15,871 $ (16,488 ) $ (13,227 ) GAAP Basic weighted average common shares 185,806,543 185,309,271 184,587,027 GAAP Diluted weighted average common shares 187,770,061 185,309,271 184,587,027 GAAP Basic Income (Loss) per Share $ 0.09 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) GAAP Diluted Income (Loss) per Share $ 0.08 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) Transaction-related costs 9 496 130 Transaction-related interest 225 225 860 Impairment of assets held for sale — 6,590 — Purchased intangible amortization 5,630 5,653 5,627 Restructuring costs 662 5,074 3,020 Stock-based compensation(2) 17,205 10,647 10,762 Other costs(3) 5,941 7,718 7,304 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 29,672 36,403 27,703 Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results(4) (3,071 ) 11,642 1,483 Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems,

Inc. $ 42,472 $ 31,557 $ 15,959 Basic weighted average common shares 185,806,543 185,309,271 184,587,027 Diluted weighted average common shares 187,770,061 187,134,641 185,416,258 Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.09 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.09 (1) GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. represents GAAP Net Income (Loss) adjusted for Net Income Attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2) Included in non-GAAP stock-based compensation charges are stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax effects.

(3) Included in non-GAAP other costs are non-recurring charges that are individually immaterial for separate disclosure, such as project evaluation costs, which consists of costs and estimated costs incurred in connection with debt and equity financings or other non-recurring transactions, income (loss) in earnings of equity investments, and unrealized losses (gains) on investments.

(4) To calculate the tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results, the Company considers each Non-GAAP adjustment by tax jurisdiction, reverses all discrete items, non-recurring law changes to calculate an annual NG ETR. This NG ETR is then applied to Non-GAAP Profit Before Tax to arrive at the tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow as Percentage of Net Sales

Three-Month Period Ended

June 26, 2026

March 27, 2026

June 27, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

GAAP Operating Cash Flow $ 21,989 $ 35,714 $ 61,618 GAAP Operating Cash Flow (% of net sales) 8.5 % 14.7 % 30.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments Purchases of property, plant and equipment (8,017 ) (17,016 ) (10,600 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 13,972 $ 18,698 $ 51,018 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (% of net sales) 5.4 % 7.7 % 25.1 %

Investor Contact:

Jalene Hoover

VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+1 (512) 751-6526

jhoover@allegromicro.com