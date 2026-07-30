Toast Across Mountains and Seas, World Raises Glass Together - Invitation to Laoshan Venue of 36th Qingdao Int'l Beer Festival

QINGDAO, China, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of July 17, the 36th Qingdao International Beer Festival officially kicked off. Running for 30 days until August 15, the Laoshan venue embraces a new "festival-as-amusement-park" concept, warmly inviting guests from around the globe to partake in a "stylish, trendy, refined, and vibrant" celebration of beer amid the mountains and sea.

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The event is co-hosted by the Qingdao Municipal People's Government, the Laoshan District People's Government, and other relevant authorities.

Unlike previous years, this year's Laoshan Century Square has removed its long-standing perimeter fences to operate as a fully open venue. The South Square features the "Beer CHILL Park," which includes three major beer gardens, i.e., Tsingtao Brewery, Paulaner, and Augerta, alongside a White Beer Camping Zone and an "Emotion Fermentation Factory." Directly supplied with the complete portfolio of Tsingtao beers, the venue offers limited-edition fresh draft beer, preserving the purest and richest malt flavor. Backed by Tsingtao Beer's century-old brewing tradition, these offerings deliver a strong sense of exclusivity and distinction.

Leveraging the festival's massive foot traffic, Laoshan's iconic local beverage, Snakecoco Herbal Water, has become one of this year's festival highlights. With its unique regional character and refreshing taste, the time-honored local brand has gained widespread popularity among younger consumers. At the Century Square Beer City in Laoshan District, the "Laoshan Gifts" intangible cultural heritage boutique, curated by the Laoshan Tourism Group, offers visitors a selection of over 50 traditional handcrafted items and more than 100 city-themed cultural and creative souvenirs.

Inviting the globe to share a drink, raising a glass with the world. This summer, the Laoshan venue, with its openness, the charm of its mountains and seas, and its rich cultural appeal, serves as a window for the world to discover China and fall in love with Qingdao.

Source: Qingdao Municipal People's Government