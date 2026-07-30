BIG BEAR GOLD CORP EXPANDS ITS WILL  PROJECT WITH THE ACQUISITION OF TWO STRATEGIC CLAIM BLOCKS

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Bear Gold Corp. (TSXV: BEAR) is pleased to announce that it is acquiring the MARYMAC SE and the WILL Claim from prospector Robert Lus. The acquisition expands the Company’s WILL Gold Project by 183.58 hectares, to 1,326.05 hectares. The acquisition signiﬁcantly strengthens the Company’s WILL Gold Project by increasing its land position, adding documented historical gold mineralization, and extending the project closer to the historically developed Mary Mac South Zone. These newly acquired blocks are situated within a highly prospective geological corridor characterized by the same structural features and host rocks found on the existing project grounds.

Preliminary data reviews of the MARYMAC SE and WILL claims indicate that the areas contain several shear-hosted gold occurrences that have seen limited modern exploration. Historical sampling and drilling on these blocks have yielded promising results, suggesting that the mineralized trends identified on the original project area likely continue onto the new ground. By consolidating these strategic sections, the Company can now conduct a more cohesive and systematic exploration program across the entire structural trend.

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Big Bear Gold Corp. will purchase the two claim blocks for $6000.00. The completion of this transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Peter Laipnieks, President & CEO of Big Bear Gold Corp., commented: "This acquisition represents a signiﬁcant improvement of our WILL Gold Project. Rather than simply increasing our land holdings, we have strengthened the project by acquiring ground with documented historical gold mineralization and by extending our property closer to the Mary Mac South Zone. We believe this larger, more strategically positioned land package provides Big Bear Gold with an excellent opportunity to unlock additional discoveries within one of British Columbia's premier gold camps."

The MARYMAC SE Claim is strategically located approximately 500 metres southeast of the Mary Mac (South Zone) developed prospect. The Mary Mac (South Zone) is hosted within brecciated Mississippian to Jurassic Bridge River Complex metavolcanic rocks of andesitic to basaltic composition. Mineralization consists of quartz-cemented breccias containing gold, antimony, molybdenum, and copper, with strong pyrite alteration forming an extensive mineralized halo. Historical exploration included trenching and three diamond drill holes. A historical resource calculated by John Kerr for Andaurer Resources on December 10, 1983 reported: 27,300 tonnes grading 8.18 grams per tonne gold, with an average mining width of 2.4 metres and a cut-off grade of 3.11 grams per tonne gold. (BC Assessment Report 11647).

The Company cautions that this historical estimate relates solely to the adjacent Mary Mac (South Zone) property. Big Bear Gold Corp. has not independently veriﬁed these historical results, and they should not be relied upon as an indication that similar mineralization exists on the MARYMAC SE Claim. Nevertheless, the proximity of the MARYMAC SE Claim to the Mary Mac South Zone provides an excellent opportunity to evaluate potential extensions of favourable structures and mineralized trends.





Location of the WILL Gold Project showing the newly acquired MARYMAC SE and WILL

Please click to view image

The WILL Claim is located on the northwest side of Traux Creek, approximately 350 metres southwest of the creek mouth on Carpenter Lake. The property is underlain by Mississippian to Jurassic Bridge River Complex metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks comprising chert, argillite, quartzite, rhyolite, and basalt. These rock units host numerous gold occurrences throughout the Bridge River Gold Camp.

Historical exploration identiﬁed a mineralized shear zone exposed within a short exploration adit containing quartz veins with pyrite and arsenopyrite. In 1987, a historical 0.35 metre channel sample returned 5.18 grams per tonne gold (Sample G-2641; BC Assessment Report 16300). Although these historical results have not been independently veriﬁed by Big Bear Gold Corp., they demonstrate documented gold mineralization warranting additional exploration.



Big Bear Gold intends to compile and review all historical exploration data while initiating ﬁeld programs that will include geological mapping, prospecting, geochemical sampling, structural mapping and geophysical surveys. The objective of these programs is to reﬁne exploration targets and advance the WILL Project toward future drill testing.



Qualified Person

Mr. Lorne Warner, P.Geo., is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Warner is independent of the company and has verified and approved the technical information included in this news release for dissemination.

About Big Bear Gold Corp.

Big Bear Gold Corp. is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective mineral properties.

Through strategic acquisitions and systematic exploration, the Company is building a

diversiﬁed portfolio of exploration assets designed to create long-term shareholder value.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors

BIG BEAR GOLD CORP.

Peter Laipnieks

President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 250-216-5674

Email: bigbeargold007@gmail.com

Website: www.bigbeargold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable

securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Historical exploration results and historical resource estimates referenced in this news release have not been independently veriﬁed by Big Bear Gold Corp. and should not be relied upon as an indication of mineralization on the Company's properties. Big Bear Gold Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.