Terra Rossa Gold Ltd. Announces Phase 1 Drilling Campaign And Announcement of AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Rossa Gold Ltd., (TSXV: TRR) (OTCQB: TRGXF) (“Terra Rossa” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has contracted Kluane Drilling S.A.S. to conduct the upcoming drilling program at the Company’s wholly owned Vetas Gold Project in the Santander gold district of Colombia. The program will commence with one diamond drill rig for the upcoming program of up to 5,000m, with drilling expected to commence in early August. The drilling campaign has been planned to focus on two key areas as follows:

Drilling targeted verification holes to validate results of the 2010-2013 drill program within key areas of the current mineral resource

Drilling targeting additional potential for broader zones of stockwork-type mineralization in Real Minera and other similar occurrences within the titles.

Carter Smith stated “I am very pleased to announce this important and exciting next step in the exploration of the Vetas project. To date the team has completed several months of mapping, sampling and data verification which has identified these key targets for initial follow up drilling. The team has also completed significant work with the local communities throughout this time which has ensured that all parties are fully aligned with the projects programs and objectives which will maximise the benefits to these communities as we advance Vetas through the exploration and assessment stages. I look forward to the results of this program as we continue to advance this exciting exploration project”

The Vetas Gold Project is part of the Vetas-California gold district, a belt of intrusion-related vein and stockwork quartz gold deposits. At least three intrusive rock types have been recognized on the property intruding the gneiss, including a dacite porphyry. The corresponding verification holes from the top are RM-05, RM-03 and RM-08 at the bottom. The plan is to begin with drill pad RM-03 and verification holes DDH008 & DDH013 due to ease of access.





Figure 1. Location of drill pads proposed for Real Minera

During the past several months, work completed by the geology team has included reconnaissance geological mapping along the project area to identify the various lithologies and mineral associations - which has also identified several intrusive rock assemblages including a dacite porphyry. A review of the geophysical and geochemical data on rocks and soils has successfully integrated with the historical drillhole data within a 3D project model. (See attached map for location of ongoing geochemical and geophysical mapping). This will now be used as the basis for a detailed surface mapping campaign, followed up by the first pass surface drilling program scheduled to commence next month.





Figure 2. Areas delineated for ongoing soil surveys and geophysics

Results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) that was held on July 28, 2026. At the AGM, shareholders set the size of the board of directors at six and the following nominees were elected:

Patrick Downey

Carter Smith

Michael Halvorson

Timothy Moody

Patrick Robinson

Richard Wilson

Shareholders also approved:

The appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of Terra Rossa Gold Ltd. for the ensuing fiscal year,

Authorization for the directors to fix the remuneration paid to the auditor, and

A resolution authorizing the new update of Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.’s rolling share option plan (the “Share Option Plan”).





About Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.

The Company is a gold exploration and development corporation with an experienced mine development team. A local exploration and administration team is in place in Colombia, and the Company also has a local community relations office in the town of Vetas. Current Board and Management is focused on building shareholder value through the advanced exploration and subsequent development of the Vetas gold project.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Doug Kirwin, who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Carter Smith, CEO & Director

T: 604-848-4138 or info@terrarossagold.com

www.terrarossagold.com

X: @terrarossagold

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include the commencement of the drilling program and its schedule, the scope of the drilling program being up to 5,000 m of drilling, the focus of the multiple phases of the drill program, sequencing of the drill program, the planned surface mapping campaign, the continuation of advancement of the Vetas gold project as a whole, and any subsequent development of the Vetas gold project. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the availability and performance of drilling contractors and equipment, delays in the commencement or completion of the drilling program, the actual amount of drilling completed being less than planned, unexpected geological conditions or results from the verification or exploration drilling, the ability to validate results from the 2010-2013 drill program, the ability to identify and delineate broader zones of stockwork-type mineralization, risks related to operating in Colombia including political, regulatory and community relations risks, the ability to obtain and maintain necessary permits and approvals, the availability of suitable drill pad access, weather and environmental conditions affecting field operations, the results of the surface mapping campaign and their impact on planned drilling, market prices for gold, continued availability of capital and financing, currency exchange rate fluctuations, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5af5bfa6-9142-4df8-9f5b-8edc518322c1

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