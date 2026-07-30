Kratos Selects Rangeview to Develop Advanced Cast Components for Advanced Turbine Engine Program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rangeview Inc., an advanced investment casting company, today announced it has been selected by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS) to develop advanced cast components for its advanced turbine engine programs.

Under the funded development effort, Rangeview will develop and deliver flight quality cast superalloy hardware with significantly shortened development lead times. The program addresses a component class the Department of Defense has repeatedly identified as a critical gap in the domestic casting industrial base.

“Kratos is redefining what affordable engine production looks like, and we are proud to support that mission,” said Cameron Schiller, CEO and founder of Rangeview. “The industry needs new casting capacity and a new generation of suppliers to deliver it. Rangeview was built to be that supplier, winning programs, standing up capacity, and taking complex superalloy castings from design to flight hardware in a fraction of the traditional time, at home, in the United States.”

“Rangeview’s casting technology gives a level of flexibility, speed, and capability that cannot be achieved with conventional methods,” said Russ Jones, Chief Engineer at Kratos. “Their process enables complex geometries that previously required laser powder bed additive manufacturing but with high-capability cast superalloys. This development approach is accelerating our engineering timelines while preserving the performance and material properties we need for advanced turbine applications.”

Stacey Rock, President of Kratos’ Turbine Technologies Division, said, “Kratos is solidifying our supply chain with outstanding partners as we prepare for large volume production of our leading technology to sell jet engines for drones and missiles. Our agreement with Rangeview is another milestone as we execute our strategy.”

The award comes as engine manufacturers publicly cite castings as a leading constraint on gas turbine engine production and expands Rangeview's portfolio of funded programs across U.S. propulsion, defense, and energy customers.

About Rangeview

Rangeview Inc. is an advanced investment casting foundry based in El Segundo, California. Combining robotics, software, and digital tooling, Rangeview delivers cast superalloy turbine components with rapid first articles and scalable capacity for aerospace, defense, and energy customers. As demand for turbine castings outpaces legacy supply, Rangeview is building the next generation of American foundries. Learn more at rangeview.com .

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for C2 and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com and follow Kratos on LinkedIn and X.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 28, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62a2ae5b-d858-469e-807b-99c9b67e9456