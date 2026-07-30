Pan Global Expands Near-Surface Gold Mineralization at Providencia with 2.36 g/t Gold Over 80 Meters, Cármenes Project, Spain

Highlights

Surface channel sampling assay results include a continuous 80-meter zone grading 2.36 g/t Au , including: 3.21 g/t Au over 23 meters 7.40 g/t Au over 8 meters 20.18 g/t Au over 5 meters (previously reported)

, including: Underground channel sampling assay results include 2.40% Cu, 0.83% Ni, 0.27% Co, 0.25 g/t Au over 9 meters , including; 6.96% Cu, 2.34% Ni, 0.74% Co, 0.74 g/t Au, 1.8 g/t Ag over 2 meters 3.45% Cu, 1.09% Ni, 0.37% Co, 0.34 g/t Ag over 2 meters

, including; Higher-grade gold mineralization extends south and east beyond historical mine workings

First systematic underground sampling on the 1438m Level indicates mineralization widens at depth and remains wide open in several directions

in several directions Drilling in progress with results pending for six completed drillholes





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ; OTCQB: PGZFF; FRA: 2EU) is pleased to report new channel sampling results from the Providencia target at its 100%-owned Cármenes Project in northern Spain. The results expand near-surface gold mineralization beyond the historical mine workings and indicate a continuous high-grade gold zone over at least 80 meters. This demonstrates the potential for a large gold-rich breccia system with associated copper, nickel and cobalt. Channel sampling in-progress will test for extensions to the high-grade copper, nickel, cobalt identified by the new results at the 1438m Level in the historical Providencia underground mine.

"These results significantly strengthen our view that Providencia hosts a much larger gold system than previously recognized. The high-grade mineralization identified at surface, together with the widening mineralized breccia intersected underground, indicates excellent potential to expand the discovery both laterally and at depth. With drilling and sampling continuing and assays pending from six holes of the eight-hole campaign, we look forward to the next phase of results from Providencia in the coming weeks," said Tim Moody, President and CEO of Pan Global Resources.

Selected Surface Channel Results

PVCC-04 - PVC-06: 2.36 g/t Au over 80 meters Including: 3.21 g/t over 23 meters (includes 7.40 g/t Au over 8 meters And: 20.18 g/t over 5 meters (reported previously)







PVCC-02 :



6.12 g/t Au over 6 meters , Including : 11.92 g/t over 3 meters 0.65 g/t Au over 76 meters Including : 1.26 g/t Au over 15 meters Including : 2.97 g/t Au over 5 meters Including : 1.11 g/t Au over 3 meters





: PVCC-03 : 1.14% Cu, 0.23% Ni, 0.14% Co, 0.45 g/t Au over 7 meters



Including: 1.84% Cu, 0.32% Ni, 0.18% Co, 0.61 g/t Au over 3 meters

:

Selected Underground Channel Results (1438m Level)

PVC1438-08: 2.40% Cu, 0.83% Ni, 0.27% Co, 0.25 g/t Au over 9 meters Including: 6.96% Cu, 2.34% Ni, 0.74% Co 0.74 g/t Au over 2 meters And: 3.45% Cu, 1.09% Ni, 0.37% Co, 0.34 g/t Au over 2 meters





PVC1438-09: 1.31% Cu, 0.31% Ni, 0.09% Co, 0.13 g/t Au over 9 meters



Including: 3.01% Cu, 0.70% Ni, 0.20% Co, 0.28 g/t Au over 3 meters



PVC1438-04: 0.32% Cu, 0.10% Ni, 0.07% Co, 0.12 g/t Au over 12 meters Including: 0.62% Cu, 0.16% Ni, 0.12% Co, 0.22 g/t Au over 4 meters 0.22% Ni, 0.07% Co, 0.22 g/t Au over 13 meters Including: 0.46% Ni, 0.14% Co, 0.22 g/t Au over 3 meters 0.27 g/t Au over 18 meters 1.02 g/t Au over 4 meters 0.42 g/t Au over 15 meters 0.32% Cu, 0.12% Ni, 0.07% Co, 0.22 g/t Au over 4 meters





PVC1438-06: 0.44 g/t Au over 32 meters



Including : 1.29 g/t Au over 3 meters



Channel Sampling Program Summary

The latest results comprise continuous surface channel sampling across a strong gold-in-soil anomaly (>1 g/t Au) and associated breccia zone, together with systematic channel sampling of tunnel walls within the historical Providencia underground mine at the 1438m Level.

The program is designed to:

evaluate the distribution of gold, copper, nickel and cobalt mineralization;

improve understanding of the geological and structural controls; and,

refine the interpreted geometry and extent of the mineralized breccia system.





Surface sampling (234 samples) was completed across a broad breccia zone exposed by recent drill road construction. The channels extend approximately 30 meters south and 150 meters east of the projected extent of the historical underground workings. Assay results indicate higher gold grades are associated with red haematitic breccia, dolomitized carbonate rocks and locally developed gossan with visible secondary copper mineralization.

Underground sampling (351 samples) represents the first systematic evaluation of the 1438m Level following excavation of waste material that had concealed the mine entrance. The results identified polymetallic sulphide mineralization and more extensive haematitic breccia compared to the upper levels. This supports the current geological interpretation that the mineralized system widens at depth and remains open laterally and at depth (see May 7, 2026 and August 20, 2025 media releases).

Collectively, the surface and underground results demonstrate that gold and copper-nickel-cobalt mineralization extends well beyond the historical Providencia mine workings within a large, multiphase breccia system. The results define a higher-grade gold zone located to the southeast of the historic workings, coincident with a strong gold-in-soil anomaly, providing a compelling target for ongoing drilling. Gold was not historically produced at the Providencia mine, and the identification of potentially significant gold mineralization represents a new discovery made by the Pan Global team.

Next Steps

The recent surface and underground channel sampling results have refined the geological and structural model for the Providencia target and identified priority areas for follow-up drilling. The current eight diamond drillhole campaign to test and evaluate the depth and lateral continuity of the mineralized breccia system is on-going and expected to be expanded. Assays are pending for six completed holes. Ongoing underground channel sampling at deeper mine levels and expanded surface geochemistry at the Providencia, Profunda and Valverdin targets within the Cármenes Project will support targeting for the next phase of exploration.

Figure 1 – Providencia target combined channel sample, drillhole and trench sample gold results





Figure 2 – New surface channel sample results





Figure 3 – Level 1438m channel sample results





Figure 4 – Providencia target showing widening of the mapped hematite and sulphide breccia from 1,467m to 1,438m Levels, open laterally and at depth

Table 1 – Surface channel sample results summary



Channel ID

From To Interval Au Cu Ni Co Ag (m) (m) (m) g/t ppm ppm ppm g/t PVCC-04 & PVCC-06 0 80 80 2.36 79 30 15 <0.5 PVCC-04 inc. 5 7 2 1.33 15 32 12 <0.5 PVCC-04 inc. 14 15 1 1.58 12 20 6 <0.5 PVCC-04 inc. 23 46 23 3.20 196 43 26 <0.5 PVCC-04 inc. 33 41 8 7.40 126 47 30 <0.5 PVC-06* inc. 74 79 5 20.18 35 41 33 <0.5 PVC-06* inc. 75 76 1 51.20 13 31 17 0.5 PVCC-02 3 79 76 0.65 167 76 58 <0.5 PVCC-02 inc. 6 8 2 0.18 2110 656 508 <0.5 PVCC-02 inc. 18 33 15 1.26 41 39 12 <0.5 PVCC-02 inc. 20 21 1 1.04 64 53 19 <0.5 PVCC-02 inc. 30 31 1 11.40 14 25 7 <0.5 PVCC-02 inc. 50 53 3 1.11 8 13 4 <0.5 PVCC-02 inc. 68 69 1 1.09 13 14 11 <0.5 PVCC-02 inc. 74 79 5 2.97 572 302 345 3.4 PVCC-02 101 107 6 6.12 30 32 36 0.5 PVCC-02 inc. 102 105 3 11.92 39 48 60 0.7 PVCC-03 0 7 7 0.45 11421 2258 1435 0.8 PVCC-03 inc. 2 5 3 0.61 18450 3247 1817 1.1

Notes:

Reported intervals represent sampled lengths along exposed rock faces, true widths unknown



* Previously reported – See May 7, 2026 media release

Table 2 – Level 1438m channel sample results summary

Channel ID From To Interval Au Cu Ni Co Ag (m) (m) (m) g/t ppm ppm ppm g/t PVC1438-01 0 85 85 Gallery entrance - No significant results PVC1438-02 0 0 10 Gallery entrance - No significant results PVC1438-03 0 13 13 Gallery entrance - No significant results PVC1438-04 0 12 12 0.12 3199 1041 659 0.8 PVC1438-04 inc. 1 5 4 0.22 6233 1752 1171 1.4 PVC1438-04 inc. 1 2 1 0.51 13450 4230 3100 2.8 PVC1438-04 28 41 13 0.23 55 2248 690 <0.5 PVC1438-04 inc. 29 32 3 0.21 89 4627 1417 <0.5 PVC1438-04 inc. 37 41 4 0.24 49 2340 684 <0.5 PVC1438-04 49 67 18 0.27 86 45 19 <0.5 PVC1438-04 inc. 51 52 1 1.13 49 29 7 <0.5 PVC1438-04 inc. 65 66 1 1.41 96 60 25 <0.5 PVC1438-04 70 74 4 1.02 19 20 6 <0.5 PVC1438-04 inc. 71 72 1 3.12 24 17 6 <0.5 PVC1438-04 83 98 15 0.42 264 119 54 <0.5 PVC1438-04 inc. 87 88 1 1.03 22 18 6 <0.5 PVC1438-04 97 101 4 0.15 3260 1167 675 0.7 PVC1438-04 115 118 3 0.07 1491 561 295 <0.5 PVC1438-05 9 10 1 0.09 1390 443 400 <0.5 PVC1438-06 8 40 32 0.44 94 64 28 <0.5 PVC1438-06 inc. 12 25 13 0.67 162 96 45 <0.5 PVC1438-06 inc. 13 14 1 1.02 168 101 37 <0.5 PVC1438-06 inc. 22 25 3 1.29 11 20 8 <0.5 PVC1438-06 47 49 2 0.82 34 84 31 <0.5 PVC1438-07 3 15 12 0.11 1560 317 221 0.5 PVC1438-07 inc. 11 15 4 0.06 2528 535 451 0.6 PVC1438-08 1 10 9 0.25 23999 8263 2654 0.7 inc. 2 4 2 0.74 69600 23400 7380 1.8 inc. 8 10 2 0.34 34450 10890 3650 0.8 PVC1438-09 0 9 9 0.13 13086 3121 934 0.4 inc. 5 8 3 0.28 30083 7007 2007 0.6

Notes:

Reported intervals represent sampled lengths, true widths unknown





About the Cármenes Project

The Cármenes Project is located on the southeastern extension of the Rio Narcea Gold Belt approx. 55km north of León and comprises five Investigation Permits over 5,653 hectares held 100% by Pan Global. The Project area is highly prospective for multiple bodies or “clusters” of carbonate-hosted hydrothermal breccia style copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold mineralization. The area includes the former Profunda and Providencia mines that last operated in the 1930s, producing concentrates of copper and cobalt with nickel. Numerous other smaller historical mine workings in the area highlight the potential for additional breccia mineralization. These types of ore deposits can have significant vertical dimensions exceeding 1km. The Company’s maiden drill program in 2025 at the Providencia target yielded a new gold discovery.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company’s flagship Escacena Project, hosting La Romana and Cañada Honda copper-tin-gold mineral resources, is in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Company’s second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mining operations. Pan Global Resources is committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

To learn more about Pan Global Resources, please visit the Company’s Curation Connect showcase and explore AI-generated responses to your enquiries at https://app.curationconnect.com/company/Pan-Global-Resources-44037?utm_source=pg_mediareleases

Qualified Persons

Álvaro Merino, Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information for this media release. Mr. Merino is not independent of the Company.

Sampling, QA/QC and Analytical Procedures

The surface sampling included chip channel samples and twin-sawcut channels where possible, collected on continuous horizontal 1-meter sample lengths across rock faces recently exposed by bulldozer road cut. Sampling at the 1438m Level in the historical Providencia underground mine consisted of continuous horizontal twin-saw cut rock-chip channels with samples collected on 1-meter lengths along the tunnel walls.

Reported intervals represent the cumulative length of consecutive mineralized samples; true widths are unknown. Channel samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of the overall grade or continuity of mineralization.

Samples were placed in sealed bags and delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Seville in Spain and assayed at the ALS facility in Ireland. All samples were crushed, split and pulverized using methods CRU-31, SPL-22Y and PUL-31. Gold, platinum and palladium analyses were by 50g Fire Assay – ICP-AES finish (PGM-ICP24). Multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP61). Over-grade gold samples were analyzed using Fire Assay with Gravity Finish (Au-GRA21). Certified reference samples and blanks were also inserted as a check at 1/25 samples.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jason Mercier, VP Investor Relations and Communications

jason@panglobalresources.com / investors@panglobalresources.com

Tel: +1-236-886-9518

www.panglobalresources.com

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c68dc394-dbd3-4bb9-86d4-d0761f0ebde0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a65b1fe-4692-4ccb-9b3c-ad0219212a82

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68c1da33-47a0-49cf-9c33-c09fbb5c9418

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a8a538e-e74e-42d1-b3d8-42aa7ac17347

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f517eec6-ec1c-47ba-a379-b4c23837aba0