VIDEO: The Edge Negotiation Group Launches MCP Server to Embed Negotiation Tools Directly Into Enterprise AI Platforms

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Edge Negotiation Group today announced the launch of the Edge Negotiation MCP Server, a new enterprise integration that allows organizations to embed the firm’s negotiation methodology, planning tools and simulation technology directly into their existing corporate artificial intelligence environments.

An accompanying video demonstrates how organizations can connect The Edge Negotiation Group’s suite of AI-powered negotiation tools with the enterprise AI platforms already used by their employees.

Watch the video announcement:

EDGE AI Tools Enterprise Edition

Using the Model Context Protocol, the Edge Negotiation MCP Server connects enterprise AI platforms with three of The Edge Negotiation Group’s core tools:

DealGPT , an AI-powered negotiation advisor that provides methodology-based guidance and deal support

, an AI-powered negotiation advisor that provides methodology-based guidance and deal support Deal Maker , a structured negotiation planning tool for developing strategy, proposals, variables and trading plans

, a structured negotiation planning tool for developing strategy, proposals, variables and trading plans Deal/Spar, an AI negotiation simulation platform that allows employees to practice difficult conversations before entering a live negotiation





The server is designed to work within approved enterprise AI environments, including OpenAI Enterprise, Claude Enterprise, Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, Harvey, watsonx and other corporate large language model platforms.

Rather than requiring employees to sign into separate applications, organizations can make Edge negotiation tools available through the AI systems already incorporated into their daily workflow.

The launch addresses one of the most persistent challenges organizations face after investing in professional training: making the methodology available when employees are preparing for and executing an actual negotiation.

Companies frequently invest significant resources in negotiation training, enterprise AI and secure technology infrastructure. However, those investments often remain disconnected. Employees may complete a successful training program but struggle to recall or apply the methodology months later when a difficult supplier negotiation, pricing discussion or customer contract is in front of them.

The Edge Negotiation MCP Server connects those investments by making negotiation expertise, planning tools and practice capabilities available inside the organization’s existing AI ecosystem.

“Organizations have invested significant time and money training their people to become better negotiators,” said Andrew Boughton, Founder of The Edge Negotiation Group. “The best way to maximize the return on that investment is to embed the training directly into the technology employees already use. The Edge Negotiation MCP Server makes the methodology and tools available when they matter most—while people are preparing for, practicing and executing real negotiations.”

Negotiation Support Inside the Existing Workflow

Through the Edge Negotiation MCP Server, employees can use their organization’s approved AI platform to access different forms of negotiation support based on what they are trying to accomplish.

An employee preparing for a negotiation may use DealGPT to examine the situation, identify risks and pressure-test a potential strategy.

The employee may then use Deal Maker to structure objectives, variables, proposals, trades and decision rules.

Before entering the live conversation, the employee can use Deal/Spar to practice the negotiation against an AI counterpart and evaluate how the strategy performs under pressure.

Because the tools are connected through a common enterprise integration, the employee does not need to determine which standalone application to open. A request made inside the company’s existing AI environment can direct the employee to the appropriate Edge negotiation capability.

The tools can support a range of commercial situations, including:

Supplier and procurement negotiations

Customer pricing discussions

Commercial contracts

Sales negotiations

Internal stakeholder alignment

Strategic account planning

Proposal development

Negotiation risk assessment

Difficult conversation preparation

Deal strategy and execution





The platform can help users clarify negotiation objectives, identify sources of power, evaluate risk, develop variables and trading opportunities, anticipate counterpart behavior, prepare proposals and practice potential conversations before entering a live discussion.

Extending Training Beyond the Workshop

The Edge Negotiation MCP Server is part of The Edge Negotiation Group’s broader focus on post-workshop adoption and real-world application.

Traditional training programs often concentrate on the workshop itself. Employees learn the methodology, complete exercises and return to their jobs with new concepts and tools. The challenge is ensuring those concepts remain accessible and are consistently applied when important negotiations arise.

By integrating DealGPT, Deal Maker and Deal/Spar into an organization’s existing AI environment, the methodology becomes part of the employee’s ongoing workflow rather than information that must be recalled from a workshop or located in a separate learning platform.

“The value of negotiation training is not determined by what participants remember at the end of a workshop,” Boughton said. “It is determined by what they do differently when a real deal is in front of them. Our MCP Server gives employees access to the right guidance, planning tools and practice environment at the point where those resources can have the greatest commercial impact.”

Connecting Training, Technology and Execution

The Edge Negotiation MCP Server is designed for organizations that have invested in negotiation capability, enterprise AI or both and want to create a stronger connection between employee development and day-to-day commercial execution.

Organizations can integrate the Edge tools into their existing AI strategy without introducing another disconnected platform competing for employee attention.

The approach allows companies to:

Reinforce a consistent negotiation methodology across teams

Make training accessible at the point of need

Improve preparation for real commercial negotiations

Provide employees with structured planning and simulation tools

Increase adoption of negotiation concepts after the workshop

Extend the value of existing enterprise AI investments

Because the tools operate through an organization’s approved enterprise AI environment, deployment can be aligned with the company’s existing technology, access and security requirements.

The Edge Negotiation MCP Server is now available for corporate implementation. Deployment options may be tailored to an organization’s enterprise AI platform, negotiation methodology, training objectives and internal technology requirements.

Multimedia

Launch video:

EDGE AI Tools Enterprise Edition

A supporting architecture graphic illustrating how the Edge Negotiation MCP Server connects DealGPT, Deal Maker and Deal/Spar with an organization’s enterprise AI environment is also available for publication.

About The Edge Negotiation Group

The Edge Negotiation Group is a commercial negotiation training and consulting firm that helps organizations develop negotiation as a lasting competitive advantage.

Founded by Andrew Boughton, the firm combines behavioral psychology, commercial strategy, practical simulation and post-workshop application to help professionals prepare for and execute complex negotiations.

The Edge Negotiation Group has delivered negotiation training and advisory services to companies across consumer products, retail, energy, manufacturing, technology, financial services and professional services.

Its services include customized negotiation workshops, commercial simulations, deal coaching and AI-enabled tools designed to support participants before, during and after important negotiations.

For more information, visit www.edgenegotiation.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Boughton

Founder

The Edge Negotiation Group

Email: info@edgenegotiation.com

Phone: +1.310.929.7700

Website: www.edgenegotiation.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9a73967-7d55-4766-96ec-bc34109e77c1