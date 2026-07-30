NevGold Appoints Scott Bensing as Independent Non-Executive Director; Key US-Based External And Government Relations Board Appointment To Support Strategic Initiatives

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Bensing to its Board of Directors as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

Mr. Bensing has over 25 years of experience in external relations and government affairs at both the State of Nevada and Federal levels from his base in Nevada. He is a former Executive Director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Senate Leadership staff member. He has served in senior staff positions in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, including service as the first Chief of Staff to U.S. Senator John Ensign. Having risen to the highest levels of service in both crafting federal policy and leading national political campaigns, Scott has proven that he is uniquely qualified in navigating legislative and regulatory affairs.

Scott first went to Capitol Hill as a naval officer working for the Secretary of the Navy as a congressional liaison officer. He served at sea during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm in the first Persian Gulf War and as an aide to the Admiral commanding the NATO Standing Naval Force. Heavily involved in community efforts in Nevada, Scott currently serves on the board of the Tahoe Fund and was appointed to the Board of the Tahoe Transportation District by Governor Joe Lombardo. He was recently elected to serve as Chairman of the veteran-focused non-profit PTSDNOW!. Scott is a past Chairman of the Nevada Military Support Alliance, was appointed by Governor Sandoval as State Commissioner of the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunities for Military Children, and to the Board of the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems.

Scott holds a B.S. degree in Political Science from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and Master’s degree in Public Administration from The American University in Washington D.C.

Brandon Bonifacio comments: "We are pleased to welcome Scott to the NevGold Board. His impressive track record will be invaluable to the Company as we contiue our efforts around our antimony-gold Limo Butte Project in Nevada. Scott’s experience at both the State of Nevada and Federal level will be key to our efforts in advancing strategic discussions around the Project. After completion of our recently announced maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), we have defined a highly strategic, domestic antimony resource that has significant implications to the national security of the United States.”

Grant of Options

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,850,000 stock options of the Company (each, a “Stock Option”) to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each Stock Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.50 per share with expiry of July 30, 2031. The Stock Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company’s omnibus equity compensation plan.

Engagement of Marketing Consultants

The Company has continued its engagement with Equedia Network Corporation (“Equedia Network”), based in Vancouver, Canada, to provide advertising, press release distribution, native advertising of editorial, and additional services as may be determined. The program will utilize non-generic marketing channels to provide the Company exposure to fresh investment audiences. The advertising program is comprised of an initial three-month term that started on February 24, 2026 for C$250,000 that has been completed and a further estimated three-month term that started on July 10, 2026 for an additional C$250,000. The Company paid for the advertising program upfront on the commencement of each term. Equedia Network was initially engaged by the Company as outlined in News Releases dated June 3, 2025 and June 4, 2025. The services provided by Equedia Network are mainly rendered by Ivan Lo. Equedia Network and its principals have an arm’s length relationship with the Company. Equedia Network and its principals currently own 2,353,750 shares and 585,000 warrants of the Company.

Additionally, NevGold announces that it has entered into a media agency agreement dated April 17, 2026 with Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. (“Global One”), who is based in Singapore, for an initial twelve-month period that commenced on May 1, 2026, and will continue on a month-to-month basis thereafter. Under the agreement, Global One provides a comprehensive suite of services, including digital advertising, media creation, social media marketing and shareholder communications. In consideration of its services, the Company paid Global One an upfront cash fee of US$21,000 on May 1, 2026 for the first three months of the engagement, and will pay Global One a US$7,000 monthly cash fee thereafter. After an initial six-month period, the agreement can be terminated by the Company with 30 days prior written notice. The services provided by Global One are mainly rendered by Bastien Boulay. Global One and its principals do not currently have any interest in the Company or the securities of the Company. Global One and its principals have an arm’s length relationship with the Company.

The engagements of Equedia Network and Global One are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Signed”

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com .

About the Company

NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte (gold-antimony) and Cedar Wash (gold) projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain (gold) and Zeus (copper) projects in Idaho.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s mineral projects and the anticipated services to be provided by Equedia Network and Global One.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approval, market conditions; actual exploration, development and production plans and costs differing materially from the Company’s current estimates; compliance with government regulation; stock market volatility that may adversely affect the price of the Company’s securities; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks; and general economic conditions. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management’s assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.