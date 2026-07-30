Neil Jesani Tax Advisors and LexisNexis Announce Tolley+ Collaboration

New York, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered workflow solutions, and Neil Jesani Tax Advisors, a national full-service tax advisory firm, announced plans to collaborate on Tolley+™ with Protégé™ to advance tax advisory services for CPA firms.

LexisNexis will support Neil Jesani Tax Advisors with access to authoritative tax content and AI-powered research tools, enabling the firm to navigate complex tax issues more efficiently and serve clients with greater confidence.

Tolley+ with Protégé was released in February 2026 as a reimagined version of the well-known Lexis Tax product that now includes AI capabilities that accelerate work and reduce manual review time while surfacing deeper insights from authoritative sources. By leveraging these comprehensive research tools, expert guidance, and up-to-date legislation, the firm aims to deepen their technical capability, improve efficiency, and provide greater confidence in client decision-making.

“Working with LexisNexis supports our commitment to delivering high-quality, technically robust advice,” said Neil Jesani, CEO & Founder, Neil Jesani Tax Advisors. “With access to Tolley+, we are well positioned to provide enhanced insight and practical solutions for our high-net worth clients and mid-market business partners.”

“Tax professionals are facing increasing complexity and growing demands for timely, accurate guidance,” said Paul Speca, Senior Vice President, U.S. Legal Markets, LexisNexis Legal & Professional. “We are pleased to support Neil Jesani Tax Advisors with Tolley+ with Protégé, combining authoritative tax intelligence and AI-powered research capabilities to help professionals work more efficiently, make informed decisions, and deliver greater value to their clients.”

This collaboration reflects a shared focus on quality, innovation, and delivering exceptional client outcomes.

To learn more about Tolley+ with Protege: Tolley+ | Solutions for Tax and Accounting Professionals

About Neil Jesani Tax Advisors

Founded in 2007, Neil Jesani Tax Advisors is a strategic tax advisory firm providing tailored solutions to individuals and businesses. The firm is known for its technical expertise, client-focused approach, and commitment to delivering practical and effective tax strategies.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.