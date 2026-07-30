Gentherm Announces Participation in J.P. Morgan Auto Conference and Seaport Annual Summer Investor Conference

NOVI, Mich., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in the third quarter of 2026.

J.P. Morgan Auto Conference in New York City

Bill Presley, President and CEO, and Jon Douyard, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 13, 2026. The fireside chat will begin at 11:20 a.m. (ET) and last for approximately 35 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of the fireside chat and a replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: www.gentherm.com.

In addition, Gentherm management will be hosting investors at the upcoming Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Please note that event participation and specific dates are subject to change. For the latest information, please visit the Gentherm Investor Relations website.

Investor Contact

Gregory Blanchette

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Haley Baur

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9711



About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI™), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing new technologies and products for existing and adjacent markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2025, the Company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.2 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.