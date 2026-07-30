Abercrombie & Fitch Returns to its New York Roots with Fall Denim Campaign

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Abercrombie & Fitch (“Abercrombie”), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), unveils their Fall 2026 denim campaign, “Denim Made Iconic.” Highlighting the brand’s origin in New York City dating back to 1892, the campaign was shot in the city by New York-based photographer Cass Bird and features model, actress and New York Times best-selling author Emily Ratajkowski, model Paloma Elsesser and New York Giants players Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers.

Abercrombie continues to show up in the moments that matter most to its customers, and this campaign is a natural extension of the brand’s continued evolution. Inspired by the energy of New York City and rooted in Abercrombie’s heritage, the campaign brings a modern perspective of what it means to be iconic. Featuring influential faces across both fashion and sport, Abercrombie is reimagining denim through self-expression, authenticity and elevated style, creating pieces that are truly “made iconic.”

The campaign highlights key denim silhouettes across city scenes including the streets of SoHo and subway cars. Women’s styles include the High Rise Wide leg Jean, High Rise Barrel Jean, Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean and High Rise Relaxed, while men’s introduces an updated Relaxed Straight fit and baggy jean designed for greater comfort and ease. Across both collections, new garment-dyed fabrications deliver elevated color, softness and all-day wearability.

“Abercrombie has been at the intersection of fashion, sport and culture throughout our entire 134-year history, and this denim campaign celebrates that heritage and individuality that defines New York City, our customers and the talent bringing it to life,” said Corey Robinson, brand president of Abercrombie & Fitch. “With denim being a core staple of every fall wardrobe, we want to offer silhouettes for all occasions – from our Low Rise Ultra Loose jean for an everyday, casual style to our barrel jean that can be dressed up or dressed down.”

The Abercrombie & Fitch fall denim collection includes 120 styles available in regular, short and long lengths, with sizing ranging from 23 to 39, including Abercrombie’s viral Curve Love denim. The collection launches online at Abercrombie.com on July 30, 2026, and will also be available in Abercrombie & Fitch stores.

About Abercrombie & Fitch:

Abercrombie & Fitch is an effortless, elevated American lifestyle brand, blending heritage and modern style through quality apparel, accessories and fragrance crafted for all of life’s moments. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and is sold in more than 300 stores worldwide (including abercrombie kids) and on abercrombie.com globally.

Abercrombie Media Contact:

Public_relations@anfcorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ba76753-3a43-4b2e-9d10-884414e0742d

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