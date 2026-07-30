Exyn Technologies Demonstrates Power of Autonomous Mining with Major Productivity Gains at Eldorado Gold's Tüprag Mine in Turkey

PHILADELPHIA, PA, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Technologies ("Exyn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW), a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced the results of a deployment of its Exyn Nexys autonomous mapping solution at Tüprag, the Turkish mining operation of Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Facing challenges associated with traditional cavity monitoring systems (CMS), including lengthy survey times, personnel exposure to unsupported ground conditions, data inconsistencies and costly workflow interruptions, Tüprag sought a safer and more efficient approach to underground surveying and stope mapping. Following a demonstration facilitated by Exyn channel partner Marubeni, Tüprag adopted the Exyn Nexys platform to transform its underground survey operations.

The results were immediate. By leveraging Exyn Nexys' autonomous exploration and mapping capabilities, Tüprag reduced survey capture times from approximately 40 minutes per scan to approximately 5 minutes while enabling survey teams to routinely complete five scans per shift. The operation also reported approximately 300% greater survey coverage and far fewer measurement errors than previous methods — eliminating the rework that had forced crews to redo roughly one in five scans.

“Mining companies are under constant pressure to improve safety, increase productivity and make faster operational decisions,” said Brandon Torres Declet, CEO of Exyn Technologies. "This deployment demonstrates how autonomous robotics can fundamentally change underground operations by delivering faster, safer and more comprehensive data collection while reducing operational complexity.”

Traditional stope surveys often required personnel to work near unsupported ground conditions and relied on telehandlers and specialized equipment to capture data from difficult-to-access areas. With Exyn Nexys, Tüprag's survey teams can deploy the autonomous platform from a safe location and remotely collect high-resolution georeferenced 3D data beyond visual line of sight.

“The level of autonomy and the sales staff's confident attitude towards the product convinced us to buy it,” said Ozan Ege Özsoy, Survey Administrator at Tüprag.

Mr. Özsoy continued, “Exyn Nexys’ 3D Explore Mode gives us visibility we've never had before. Autonomous mapping minimizes personnel exposure by enabling remote data collection in these areas. The repeatability and coverage have changed the way we plan and operate.”

In addition to improving safety and operational efficiency, Exyn's autonomous mapping technology delivered enhanced data quality and faster decision-making capabilities. High-resolution scans enabled more accurate assessment of underground stopes, improved monthly stockpile reporting and provided greater transparency across mining operations.

The deployment also generated unexpected value. According to Tüprag, the investment paid for itself when Exyn Nexys scanned previously inaccessible sections of the mine, identifying additional recoverable ore and enabling the creation of a new stope in an older mining area.

“As mining companies increasingly focus on automation, safety and operational intelligence, autonomous data collection is becoming a critical component of modern mining operations," added Elm. "The success at Tüprag demonstrates the growing role autonomous robotics can play in helping operators unlock productivity gains, reduce risk and uncover new value within existing assets.”

Tüprag continues to expand the use of Exyn Nexys across its operations and is evaluating additional applications for autonomous mapping as mining activity grows.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. The Company’s technology enables teams to capture accurate 3D data in environments that are dark, disconnected, hazardous, or difficult to access. Exyn’s solutions support customers across mining, construction, infrastructure, geospatial, industrial, government, and defense applications.

For more information, visit www.exyn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential capabilities, performance, applications and market opportunities for Nexys; the demand for autonomous robotic capabilities in mining operations; and potential deployment of Nexys across defense and other robotic platforms; the growing role autonomous robotics can play in helping operators unlock productivity gains, reduce risk and uncover new value within existing assets; and the Company’s expectations regarding market growth, deployment opportunities, operational evaluations, mission-specific autonomy applications, and future commercial or strategic opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs of the Company’s management, including assumptions regarding market demand, customer adoption, technology performance, procurement activity, defense and government spending, competitive conditions, third-party market forecasts, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, Exyn’s ability to commercialize and deploy Nexys and other autonomy solutions; adoption of autonomous robotics and 3D mapping solutions; product performance, safety, cybersecurity and integration in GPS-denied and other complex environments; defense, OEM, industrial and government customer purchasing decisions; defense priorities, budgets, procurement processes and contract timing; Exyn’s ability to raise substantial additional funds in the future; competition, technological change, supply chain, manufacturing, regulatory, export-control and government-contracting risks; IP protection;; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “designed,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Vanessa Varian

Exyn

vvarian@exyn.com

Investor Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

exyn@crescendo-ir.com

(212) 671-1020