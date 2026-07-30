Payabli Brings Intelligence to Every Layer of Embedded Payments

MIAMI, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payabli , the leading embedded payments and fintech infrastructure company, today announced a new generation of intelligent capabilities across its entire payments platform. Unlike other standalone AI payment solutions, Payabli architected intelligence into the foundation of its infrastructure from the ground up, training its own models on payments data to power every layer of the platform. Intelligence capabilities span across Pay In, Pay Out, and Pay Ops, giving vertical software companies smarter, more automated tools at every stage of the payments lifecycle.

At the center of the announcement is Amigo™, Payabli's new AI agent suite, which features Amigo Insights, an AI agent that gives platforms and their customers instant, account-specific answers to payments questions and real-time data, no support ticket required. Today, Payabli is also releasing Agentic Vendor Enablement and Agentic Vendor Enrichment. Agentic Site-Pay will be available later this quarter.

"Embedded payments have become a critical growth engine for vertical software companies, and Payabli has always given them strong payment operations to run them,” said William Corbera, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Payabli. "Now we are supercharging those operations with intelligence. We did not bolt AI onto our platform. We built our platform on intelligence. Every decision we make starts with intelligence at the core: from insights, onboarding, underwriting, risk, pricing and billing, and so much more."

The embedded payments market is entering a new phase, with 94% of enterprises planning to increase their investments in embedded finance. An embedded payments provider is no longer chosen solely for how well it moves money, but for how intelligently it helps run the business around that money, so teams spend less time chasing problems and more time growing revenue.

"The platforms we work with are asking one question right now: how do I run more revenue through the same team, the same infrastructure, the same operations," said Joseph Elias Phillips, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Payabli. "Embedding intelligence directly into payments infrastructure is not a feature release. It is a step change in what software platforms can do with their payments business, and we are just getting started."

Amigo™: Instant Intelligence Across Every Payment Workflow

Amigo™ is Payabli's native AI Agent suite, and Amigo Insights is its first product, now live in the Payabli Portal. With Amigo Insights, Platform teams can ask questions in natural language about payment activity, funding status, chargebacks, residuals, merchant account demographics, platform performance, support tickets, integration options, and more. Instead of building reports, writing queries, or opening support tickets, users get immediate answers powered by their own live payments data.

"As a SaaS company that offers embedded payments to our customers through our partnership with Payabli, we've struggled to have real-time insights into day-to-day data. Amigo has unlocked the ability to ask about trends across our customer base in application approval timelines, reasons applications get stuck, payment types being used, payments volume fluctuations and more. When we want to dive deeper into a specific customer, Amigo will drill down to a level that gets us immediate, actionable data to use in our operations. It's been a game changer to our use of the Payabli payments portal," said Lindsey Hulet, SVP of Operations, Builder Prime.

Payabli also announced the following additions to the Amigo suite, in development and rolling out through the remainder of 2026:

Amigo Risk , which continuously monitors transactions and surfaces potential issues across merchants before they escalate.

, which continuously monitors transactions and surfaces potential issues across merchants before they escalate. Amigo Chargebacks , which gathers supporting documentation and prepares draft dispute responses automatically.

, which gathers supporting documentation and prepares draft dispute responses automatically. Amigo Boarding , which guides merchants through onboarding and answers common questions in real time.

, which guides merchants through onboarding and answers common questions in real time. Amigo Underwriting , which assesses merchant risk and accelerates approval decisions with less manual review.

, which assesses merchant risk and accelerates approval decisions with less manual review. Amigo Pricing and Billing, which optimizes rates, automates fee calculation, and keeps residuals and statements accurate.





Other Intelligent Capabilities

Beyond the Amigo suite, Payabli has been developing additional intelligence-powered capabilities:

Agentic Vendor Enablement automates vendor outreach during payout workflows and optimizes for higher monetized payouts, removing the manual work of managing vendor payment programs at scale.

automates vendor outreach during payout workflows and optimizes for higher monetized payouts, removing the manual work of managing vendor payment programs at scale. Agentic Vendor Enrichment enriches merchant and vendor data automatically, helping platforms build proprietary vendor networks and make smarter payment and underwriting decisions without manual research.

enriches merchant and vendor data automatically, helping platforms build proprietary vendor networks and make smarter payment and underwriting decisions without manual research. Agent Skills and MCP Server let software partners point their own AI coding agents at Payabli to build integrations that follow Payabli's patterns automatically and query Payabli's documentation in natural language, compressing integration work from weeks into an agent-driven build.

let software partners point their own AI coding agents at Payabli to build integrations that follow Payabli's patterns automatically and query Payabli's documentation in natural language, compressing integration work from weeks into an agent-driven build. Agentic Site-Pay, developed in partnership with Visa Intelligent Commerce , automates vendor payment workflows end-to-end, from vendor discovery through payment execution.





Payabli lets vertical SaaS platforms embed and monetize financial services by pointing their AI coding agents at Payabli's Agent Skills and MCP server — turning weeks of integration work into a guided build, so any platform can monetize every fintech rail, powered by intelligence.

Amigo™ Insights, Agentic Vendor Enablement and Agentic Vendor Enrichment are available today through the Payabli Portal and APIs. Other additions to the Amigo suite are in development and will be rolled out over the remainder of 2026. To keep updated on new Amigo capabilities as they become available, click here .

About Payabli

Payabli is the Intelligent Fintech Operating System for software platforms. If you're a software company, you're a fintech company — and Payabli is your operating system. Built by payments and SaaS veterans, Payabli gives platforms a single developer-friendly API spanning Pay In, Pay Out, and Pay Ops to embed, manage, and monetize financial services. Intelligence isn't a layer on top — it's the foundation, expressed through Amigo™, Payabli's native AI Agent Suite, and a growing set of capabilities that make payment operations smarter and more autonomous.

Payabli delivers PayFac capabilities without the cost or burden of becoming a payment facilitator, turning payments into a meaningful revenue stream while platforms stay focused on their core product.

Backed by QED Investors, Fika Ventures, TTV Capital, and Bling Capital. Named to the Forbes Fintech 50. Visit payabli.com.

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carolyn@bluerunpr.com