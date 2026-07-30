Labrynth to Showcase AI-Enabled Permitting Technology at The White House Council on Environmental Quality Permitting Innovators Expo

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrynth , a global AI-services and regulatory intelligence platform behind the Red Tape Index (RTI), will showcase its red-tape-busting technology at the inaugural Permitting Innovators Expo hosted by the White House Council on Environmental Quality on July 31 at the Hilton Arlington Rosslyn The Key in Arlington, Virginia.



The full-day event will bring together federal agencies, policymakers and industry leaders to evaluate technologies that can modernize environmental review and accelerate federal permitting. Labrynth was selected to demonstrate its technology alongside other promising private-sector solutions identified through CEQ’s Permitting Innovators Call for Solutions.

At the expo, Labrynth will demonstrate a new AI-enabled portal and plug-in designed to help organizations navigate complex licensing and permitting requirements. Developed from the company’s work supporting licensing and permitting processes in highly regulated industries, the technology reduces compliance friction, improves visibility across regulatory workflows and helps projects move forward more efficiently.

The demonstration will highlight how the platform organizes requirements across agencies, identifies relevant obligations and gives project teams a clearer view of the information and actions needed to advance an application. The technology is particularly relevant to energy, nuclear and other critical infrastructure projects that must navigate extensive regulatory requirements before development can begin.

“Permitting delays are rarely caused by a lack of ambition or investment,” said Stuart Lacey, founder and CEO of Labrynth. “They are often caused by fragmented information, overlapping requirements and processes that make it difficult for agencies and project teams to see what needs to happen next. Our goal is to turn that complexity into a clearer, more manageable operating process so critical infrastructure can move forward without compromising regulatory standards.”

The Permitting Innovators Expo is part of CEQ’s broader effort to identify technologies that could support implementation of the federal Permitting Technology Action Plan. Solutions featured at the event will also be considered for inclusion in the Permitting Innovators Solutions Catalog, which CEQ plans to share with federal agencies later this year.

Labrynth representatives from the company will be available at the company’s booth throughout the event to demonstrate the platform and discuss potential applications with government agencies, infrastructure developers, utilities and other organizations managing complex permitting and compliance environments.

To schedule a meeting with the Labrynth team during the Permitting Innovators Expo, visit https://linktr.ee/labrynth.ai .



About Labrynth

Labrynth is a global AI-services and regulatory intelligence platform that builds AI Operating layers for governments and businesses navigating complex, multi-agency regulatory and rules based environments. The platform accelerates approvals, reduces compliance risk, and unlocks faster growth by turning regulatory bottlenecks into operational advantages.

Labrynth is currently deployed across state and local government, construction, energy infrastructure, supply chain, disability and care, and payroll assurance sectors, with active engagements across four continents in over 30 markets.

The Red Tape Index, published by Labrynth, serves as a source of record for regulatory performance and infrastructure-readiness data across U.S. jurisdictions.

Labrynth is founded and led by serial entrepreneur Stuart Lacey, who brings more than 20 years of experience bridging public- and private-sector innovation globally.

Learn more at labrynth.ai .