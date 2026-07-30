Scouting America Launches Wildland Fire Management Merit Badge at 2026 National Jamboree

GLEN JEAN, WV, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America announced the official launch of the Wildland Fire Management merit badge at the 2026 National Jamboree, providing Scouts with the opportunity to explore wildfire prevention, fire ecology, land stewardship, emergency preparedness, and natural resource management.

Introduced during one of Scouting America’s premier events, the new merit badge reflects the growing importance of understanding wildfire behavior, natural resource management, environmental stewardship, and emergency preparedness. Developed in collaboration with the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Society of American Foresters, the merit badge introduces Scouts to the science and management of wildland fire while highlighting the critical role that fire professionals and emergency response professionals play in protecting communities, ecosystems, and public lands.

“Wildland fires impact communities, ecosystems, and public lands across the country,” said Brian Gray, director of conservation at Scouting America. “The Wildland Fire Management merit badge gives Scouts a deeper understanding of fire ecology, land stewardship, risk mitigation, and the dedicated professionals who work to protect lives, property, and natural resources.”

The merit badge introduces Scouts to a variety of topics, including:

Wildfire causes and behavior

Fire ecology and the role of fire in healthy ecosystems

Wildfire prevention and mitigation strategies

Emergency preparedness and community resilience

Wildland firefighting careers and technologies

Incident management and interagency coordination

Personal safety and responsible outdoor practices

Through hands-on learning and engagement with subject matter experts, Scouts earning the merit badge will gain greater appreciation for the challenges associated with managing wildland fires and the importance of balancing environmental conservation with public safety.

The launch comes at a time when wildfire awareness and preparedness have become increasingly important across the United States. Through interactive learning experiences, demonstrations, and hands-on activities at the Jamboree, Scouts will engage with experts in fire management and conservation while developing practical knowledge they can apply in their communities.

“As communities across the nation continue to face increasing wildfire challenges, it is more important than ever that young people understand both the risks and the ecological role of fire,” said Michael Huneke, U.S. Forest Service and National Chair for Scouting America’s Outdoor Ethics and Conservation Committee. “By learning about wildfire prevention, ecosystem management, and emergency response, Scouts can become informed stewards of the land and better prepared citizens while introducing them to rewarding careers in conservation and public service.”

The National Jamboree, held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia, brings together thousands of Scouts and volunteers from across the nation for a celebration of adventure, leadership, innovation, and service. The introduction of the Wildland Fire Management merit badge further strengthens Scouting America’s commitment to providing relevant, real-world educational opportunities that prepare young people for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” Scouting America welcomes all of America’s youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and nearly 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country. To learn more about Scouting America’s mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

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