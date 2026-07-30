RESCENE Earns First-Ever Music Show Win on THE SHOW "We Hope This Trophy Can Bring Hope to Everyone Chasing Their Dreams"



< PHOTO CREDIT: THE KPOP Official Instagram >

SEOUL, South Korea, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESCENE has reached a major milestone in its career, earning its first-ever music show trophy on SBS Life's THE SHOW, the flagship K-pop music program operated by global entertainment technology company BIGC.

On the July 14 broadcast of THE SHOW, the rising K-pop girl group claimed its first music show win since debut. After steadily building its own distinctive musical identity and artistic color, RESCENE celebrated a meaningful breakthrough, taking home the trophy after fierce competition.

During their acceptance speech, the members shared a heartfelt message: "We hope this trophy can become a source of hope, even in a small way, for everyone pursuing their dreams."

Rather than celebrating the achievement as their own alone, the group dedicated the moment to dreamers everywhere, making the milestone even more meaningful.

The unforgettable victory was made possible by the unwavering support of RESCENE's official fandom, REMINE. Fans' passionate voting and encouragement played an important role in securing the group's first music show win, making the achievement especially meaningful for both the artists and their fans. The members also expressed their sincere gratitude, sharing the joy of the moment with REMINE.

The strong bond between RESCENE and its fans has continued beyond the stage. In FANPOPTY, THE K-POP's original content series, the RESCENE episode gave fans a closer look at the members through candid conversations, live performances, and special stages. Released on THE K-POP's YouTube channel and BIGC ON, the episode showcased a different side of the group that fans don't often get to see on music show stages.

Fan support also extended to THE K-POP Cheer Up! project, where REMINE actively participated through BIGC's fan engagement service, BIGC CHOICE. Fans' enthusiastic participation helped unlock multiple campaign milestones, creating yet another memorable moment alongside the group.

From their first music show trophy to FANPOPTY and THE K-POP Cheer Up!, RESCENE's journey has consistently been fueled by the support of its fans. Their first win represents more than a career milestone—it reflects the shared journey of an artist and fandom growing together through trust, passion, and unwavering encouragement.

As expressed in the group's lyrics, "Together, anything is possible. It feels like a miracle when we're together," RESCENE and REMINE have once again proven the power of growing together. With this meaningful first music show victory behind them, anticipation continues to build for the next chapter of their journey.

About BIGC

BIGC is a global entertainment technology company providing an all-in-one digital venue for artists and media IP. The platform integrates key services including voting, ticketing, AI-powered live streaming, and commerce to support online monetization. BIGC delivers advanced digital solutions and media infrastructure to help maximize IP value and strengthen global fan engagement in the K-POP industry.

Media Contact:

Jiwon Kwak, PR Manager

miro@bigc.im

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bb7ce59-e9f7-4a8f-a883-30a927093df0