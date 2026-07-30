Heroes Better Positioned Than Many Americans to Achieve Homeownership, New Homes for Heroes Research Finds

MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Homes for Heroes analysis of housing affordability across the nation's 50 largest metro areas released today finds that many Hero households (Teacher, Health Care, Fire and Law Enforcement professionals and Military service members and Veterans) are better positioned than many to achieve homeownership. While the median-income household is priced out of all but one major metro, Hero households can afford the median-priced home in as many as 39 of the nation's 50 largest metro areas.

The study compared Hero household incomes with the income needed to afford the median-priced home in each metro area, accounting for home prices, mortgage rates, property taxes, homeowners insurance and a 3% down payment.

While established Hero households remain well positioned to purchase homes in many markets, Teachers and Health Care professionals earning median wages cannot afford the median-priced home on a single income in any major U.S. metro area. Fire and Law Enforcement professionals and Military personnel can qualify as single-income buyers, but only in a handful of markets, including Buffalo, N.Y., Pittsburgh and Detroit.

“Homeownership has become out of reach for too many individuals and families across the U.S.,” said Amit Kulkarni, Interim CEO of Homes for Heroes. “The encouraging news is that Hero households continue to be among the strongest positioned homebuyers because of their stable careers and incomes, with many major metro areas still offering an attainable path to homeownership. At the same time, our research underscores the need to expand housing affordability so teachers, health care professionals, first responders and military families can continue living in the communities they serve.”

Midwestern Markets Offer the Strongest Homeownership Opportunities

While Hero households can afford the median-priced home in many of the nation’s largest metro areas, the analysis found that strongest opportunities are concentrated in the Midwest and Great Lakes region, where relatively lower home prices continue to align closely with household incomes.

Pittsburgh, Pa., ranked as the most affordable metro for Teachers, Health Care professionals and Fire and Law Enforcement households, while Buffalo, N.Y., ranked first for Military and Veteran households. Detroit, Cleveland, Indianapolis and St. Louis also consistently ranked among the most affordable markets across Hero occupations, demonstrating that homeownership opportunities remain available despite affordability challenges in many parts of the country.

Top 5 Most Affordable Metro Areas for Hero Households

Rank Teachers Fire & Law Enforcement Health Care

Professionals Military & Veterans 1 Pittsburgh, Pa. Pittsburgh, Pa. Pittsburgh, Pa. Buffalo, N.Y 2 Detroit, Mich. Buffalo, N.Y. Detroit, Mich. Pittsburgh, Pa. 3 Cleveland, Ohio Detroit, Mich. Buffalo, N.Y. Detroit, Mich. 4 Buffalo, N.Y. Cleveland, Ohio St. Louis, Mo. Cleveland, Ohio 5 St. Louis, Mo. St. Louis, Mo. Indianapolis, Ind. St. Louis, Mo.



High-Cost Coastal Markets Highlight the Sharpest Affordability Gaps

At the opposite end of the spectrum, high-cost coastal markets show the most severe affordability challenges for Hero households.

Los Angeles ranked as the least affordable metro for Teachers and Health Care professionals, while San Jose, Calif., ranked as the least affordable market for Fire and Law Enforcement and Military and Veteran households. In Los Angeles, the median home listing price reached $1.1 million in May 2026, more than seven times the median income of Teacher and Health Care households.

San Francisco, San Diego and New York also consistently rank among the least affordable metros across Hero occupations, reflecting persistent affordability gaps in high-cost coastal regions.

Young Heroes Face Affordability Barriers

While many established Hero households can afford the median-priced home in a majority of the 50 largest metros, entry-level Hero incomes fall short of the income required to qualify for a median-priced home in many markets, underscoring how quickly affordability erodes for early-career workers even in traditionally stable professions.

Among households headed by a Hero professional under age 35, affordability is limited across the country. Only five of the nation’s 50 largest metro areas are affordable for Teachers and Health Care professionals in this age group: Buffalo, N.Y., Cleveland, Detroit, Pittsburgh and St. Louis. Young Fire and Law Enforcement households can afford the median-priced home in eight metros, including Buffalo, N.Y., Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio, Detroit, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Baltimore. Young Military households can do so in just four: Buffalo, N.Y., Cleveland, Detroit and Pittsburgh.

Single-Income Homeownership is Increasingly Rare

The study finds that while Hero households often benefit from multiple earners and stable incomes, single-income homeownership has become increasingly rare.

There are no major metro areas where a Teacher or Health Care professionals earning the median wage can afford to purchase the median-priced home on their own income. Only Fire and Law Enforcement Professionals and Military personnel can do so, and only in a handful of markets including Buffalo, N.Y., Pittsburgh and Detroit.

The complete report can be viewed here .

Methodology

Homes for Heroes analyzed housing affordability across the 50 largest U.S. metro areas using income data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020–2024 American Community Survey adjusted to 2026 wage levels. Median home prices were sourced from Realtor.com as of May 2026. Affordability calculations incorporated mortgage rates, property taxes, homeowners insurance costs and a 3% down payment assumption. A metro area was considered affordable when a Hero household's median income met or exceeded the income required to qualify for the area's median-priced home.

About Homes for Heroes

Founded in 2002, Homes for Heroes is the nation's largest hero savings program dedicated to providing significant savings and support to the heroes who serve our communities every day. Through its nationwide network of real estate, mortgage, and local business specialists, Homes for Heroes has helped more than 75,000 military personnel, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS professionals, health care professionals, and teachers save over $150 million on their real estate transactions. To learn more, visit HomesforHeroes.com .

Contact:

Janice McDill

312.307.3134