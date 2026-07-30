Capital IP Investment Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Minno

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital IP Investment Partners (“Capital IP”) today announced a strategic investment in Winsome Truth, Inc., which operates as Minno, a leading subscription streaming platform for faith-based children’s content.

Minno delivers families a curated library of faith-based children’s programming across mobile, connected TV, and web platforms. The platform has achieved rapid growth, with subscriber growth of approximately 64% year over year from 2024 to 2025, driven by original series including Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids and Young David, as well as partnerships with Amazon Prime Video and Roku.

“Minno has built something genuinely distinctive, a trusted platform that faith-based families value deeply and that is uniquely positioned in the market,” said Riyad Shahjahan, Managing Partner of Capital IP. “We are proud to support Erick and his team as they continue to grow their subscriber base and expand their distribution network.”

“Capital IP recognized the same opportunity in Minno that we see every day: a business with strong momentum and a significant runway ahead. Between our expanding OTT distribution on world-class platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Roku, our growing library of original content, and a subscriber base that continues to grow, the pieces are all in place. Having a partner like Capital IP, with its experience and resources behind us, accelerates all of it,” said Erick Goss, CEO of Minno. For more information, please see www.capitalip.com.

About Capital IP Investment Partners

Capital IP Investment Partners is a private investment firm focused on debt and hybrid capital solutions for technology companies. Capital IP specializes in partnering with businesses in SaaS and recurring revenue platforms, data and AI enablement, enterprise hardware, and fintech infrastructure. Capital IP partners closely with management teams, founders, and their growth equity and venture capital partners to deliver flexible, tailored financing solutions that support growth, strengthen financial resilience, and preserve strategic flexibility.

About Minno

Minno (Winsome Truth, Inc.) is the leading subscription streaming platform for Christian children’s content, serving families across the United States. Named after the Greek word menō (to abide), Minno helps families experience Jesus in everyday life. The platform offers a curated library of over 200 shows and 3,700 episodes spanning animated series, Bible stories, and original programming for children aged 4 to 10, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and the web. Learn more at www.gominno.com

Media Contact: media@capitalip.com