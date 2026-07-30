Siemens and Tulip Emerge as Leaders as AI in MES Prioritizes Trust, Governance, and Human Oversight

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As manufacturers adopt Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Execution Systems, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research finds the market is favoring trusted, human-validated AI over autonomous execution. The firm identifies Siemens and Tulip as clear leaders in AI application within MES, reflecting growing demand for practical tools that improve workflows, reduce downtime, and strengthen decision-making in production environments.

“Manufacturers want AI that delivers operational value without introducing unnecessary risk,” says Colin McMahon, Senior Analyst at ABI Research. “The vendors pulling ahead are the ones aligning AI with repeatability, transparency, and human oversight, rather than promising fully autonomous execution on the factory floor.”

ABI Research says investment trends support this more pragmatic direction. In 2026, Generative AI in MES is expected to attract just over US$14 million in on-premises investment, compared with US$53.5 million in SaaS, while Agentic AI is set to reach US$43.4 million on premises versus US$160.6 million in SaaS. These spending patterns reflect manufacturers’ interest in lowering infrastructure burdens, managing compute costs, and using AI to preserve and transfer specialized knowledge.

Among vendors, Siemens stands out for the breadth of its AI portfolio, enterprise-scale ecosystem, and digital thread capabilities, while Tulip distinguishes itself through human-first AI, composable workflow-native functionality, and strong frontline enablement. ABI Research also points to Epsilon3, Fuuz, and iBase-t as notable vendors, particularly in regulated industries, where safe deployment, auditability, governed data, and secure architectures are critical. The report notes that in sectors such as aerospace and defense and life sciences, trust and compliance requirements are shaping AI deployment models across the MES market.

“AI itself is no longer enough to differentiate in MES,” McMahon says. “Leadership will come from the ability to combine AI with strong data architecture, governance, and deployment models that manufacturers can trust. Vendors that do this well will be best positioned as MES evolves from a system of record into a more responsive operational partner.”

These findings are from ABI Research’s AI in Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Software: Key Use Cases & Market Leaders report, part of the company’s Industrial & Manufacturing Technologies research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

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