HiBob CEO Ronni Zehavi Recognized Among 2026's Top 100 HR Tech Influencers as Organizations Enter the Next Era of Workforce Transformation

New York, US & London, UK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the company helping organizations transform how work gets done in the age of AI, today announced that CEO and Co-founder Ronni Zehavi has been named to HR Executive's 2026 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers list, recognizing leaders shaping the future of work and the next generation of HR technology.

The accolade comes as organizations navigate a new wave of technology that is fundamentally reshaping how work gets done. Increasingly, business performance depends not on deploying new tools, but on building organizations that can continuously adapt, develop new capabilities, and align talent with changing business priorities.

As enterprises navigate this shift, the conversation is evolving from digital transformation to workforce transformation. Leaders are increasingly looking beyond traditional HR metrics toward organizational intelligence, the ability to combine workforce data, AI, and business context to make faster, more effective decisions about work, skills, and organizational performance.

Under Zehavi's leadership, HiBob has championed this shift, helping organizations move from reactive people management to proactive workforce strategy. Through innovations including AI-powered organizational insights, skills intelligence, and intelligent workforce planning, HiBob is helping define how businesses will operate in the AI era.

Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-founder of HiBob, said: "The companies that will lead in the AI era won't be the ones with the most technology, they'll be the ones that redesign work fastest. AI isn't creating a workforce challenge; it's exposing one that already existed. Leaders need to stop asking how AI makes people more productive and start asking how work itself should change. That's the next competitive advantage, and it's where the future of organizational performance will be won."

This recognition follows a year of continued industry momentum for HiBob, including being named a Josh Bersin AI Transformation Pacesetter, receiving the 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award for Best Advance in Practical AI (Core HR/Workforce), and recognition in the Ragan HR Tech Hot List.

As AI reshapes every function of the enterprise, HiBob believes the next era of business performance will be defined by companies that can continuously align people, skills, and work with business strategy. Rather than simply automating existing processes, leading organizations will use HR technology to create more adaptive, resilient, and high-performing workplaces.

About HiBob

HiBob helps organizations transform how work gets done in the age of AI, using organizational intelligence to build more agile, high-performing workforces. Its award-winning platform, Bob, combines trusted people context, organizational intelligence, decision support and AI-powered workflows to help leaders understand change, make better workforce decisions and build more resilient, future-ready organizations.

More than 5,400 organizations worldwide, including eToro, Fred Perry, Huel, team.blue, SmartRecruiters and Save the Children, trust Bob to unlock organizational intelligence and build future-ready businesses.

To learn more, visit www.hibob.com.

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