Rocket Doctor Extends EngageWell Partnership to Improve Healthcare Access for Underserved New Yorkers

New funding will further extend virtual urgent care, preventive health services and primary care navigation programs for low-income, uninsured and underinsured adults in New York City.





The expanded engagement follows the successful completion of the partners’ New York Health Foundation-funded “Virtual Pathway to Care” initiative.





Rocket Doctor will work toward billing Medicaid directly where eligible, supporting a more sustainable care model, while maintaining no-cost access for participating patients.

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. ( CSE: AIDR , OTC: AIRDF , Frankfurt: 939 ) (“Rocket Doctor AI” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rocket Doctor, Inc., has extended its engagement with EngageWell to continue expanding access to physician-led care for underserved communities across New York City. This follows the successful completion of the New York Health Foundation-funded "Virtual Pathway to Care" initiative.



This renewed investment shifts the focus from demonstrating what's possible to creating a more sustainable model for community-based virtual care. By combining philanthropic support with Medicaid reimbursement where appropriate, Rocket Doctor and EngageWell will continue providing no-cost telemedicine services to uninsured and underinsured New Yorkers while validating a scalable pathway that can expand access to physician-led virtual care well beyond the initial pilot.



The initial pilot program exceeded its program goals, connecting more than 400 underserved New Yorkers to physician-led virtual urgent care, preventive health consultations, psychiatric evaluations, and primary care navigation through trusted community-based organizations.



“This next phase is about building on a model that has already demonstrated meaningful community impact," said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rocker Doctor, Inc. "Our work with EngageWell has shown that when physicians, technology, and trusted community organizations come together, we can reach patients who are often left outside the traditional healthcare system. Our focus now is on creating sustainable reimbursement pathways that will allow this model to grow and become a lasting part of how healthcare is delivered.”



The extended engagement builds on the organization’s shared commitment to combining trusted community relationships with accessible, technology-enabled care. By pairing grant support with a growing reimbursement pathway, Rocket Doctor and EngageWell are working to preserve access for underserved patients while creating a stronger foundation for long-term program continuity. The extended agreement took effect on July 1, 2026, and aligns with the underlying grant-funded telehealth initiatives through October 31, 2029.



"For the people we serve, the greatest barrier often isn't technology - it's access," said Christopher Joseph, Executive Director of EngageWell. "This partnership demonstrates that when trusted community organizations are equipped with modern telemedicine, we can reach people who have historically been left out of the healthcare system and connect them to the care they need. We're proving that this model works. Now it's time to build sustainable reimbursement pathways so every community has access to these innovative models of care."



The renewed engagement complements the partners’ ongoing Healthy Aging Program, supported by funding from the CVS Health Foundation . That initiative serves adults aged 60 and older through virtual heart health consultations, mental health and cognitive assessments, physician follow-up and referrals to additional care. The current program period extends through October 31, 2029, with targets that include 750 mental health assessments, 750 cognitive health assessments and 750 heart health consultations, all free of cost to participants.



The extended collaboration reflects Rocket Doctor’s broader strategy of working with community organizations, healthcare providers and payers to improve access to physician-led care while transitioning successful grant-funded pilots toward sustainable reimbursement models.



About the EngageWell Network

Founded by nonprofit health and human services organizations serving New York City's most vulnerable communities, the EngageWell Network brings together community-based organizations, healthcare providers, managed care organizations, and technology partners to transform how care is delivered. Through EngageWell Community Health & Innovation Collaborative (CHIC) and EngageWell IPA, a New York State-designated Behavioral Health Care Collaborative, the network develops innovative programs that integrate healthcare, behavioral health, health-related social needs, and digital health solutions to improve outcomes and reduce health disparities. Together, the EngageWell Network is building sustainable, community-driven models of care that break down barriers to health and wellbeing. Learn more at www.engagewellnetwork.com or contact christopher@ engagewellipa .com .



About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.



Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai





FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai



Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io





For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321



Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's extended engagement with EngageWell IPA, including the expected outcomes of the New York Community Trust-funded program, the anticipated number of telemedicine visits and primary care navigations to be supported under the program, the Company's ability to bill Medicaid directly where eligible, and the development of a sustainable reimbursement model for underserved communities, the Company's continued expansion of its physician network and patient visit volumes across North America, and the future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include the risk that the extended engagement with EngageWell IPA may not achieve the anticipated program outcomes or targeted number of telemedicine visits, risks relating to the availability and continuity of grant funding from the New York Community Trust or other funders, risks relating to the Company's ability to obtain Medicaid billing eligibility or to generate anticipated reimbursement revenues, risks relating to changes in healthcare policy or Medicaid regulation in the United States, risks relating to the Company's ability to continue expanding its physician network and platform across Canada and the United States, risks relating to the competitive landscape for AI-powered digital health solutions, risks relating to cybersecurity and data privacy regulation in Canada and the United States, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.



The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.