GoldHaven Reports High-Grade Gold Assays Up to 55.3 g/t Au at Magno

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce results from follow-up gold analyses completed on select rock samples collected during the Company's 2025 surface exploration program at its 100%-owned Magno Project in the prolific Cassiar District of northern British Columbia.

Highlights

55.3 g/t Au returned from follow-up metallic screen analysis

returned from follow-up metallic screen analysis Multiple additional samples returned greater than 1 g/t Au

Highest-grade gold clustered within the Magno and D Zone target areas

and target areas Gold mineralization spatially associated with recently interpreted district-scale structural corridors

Results strengthen the Company's evolving geological model linking gold with widespread silver, lead, zinc, copper, tungsten and indium mineralization across the Magno Project

Drilling remains on schedule to commence following receipt of final permits.

High-grade gold occurs along the district-scale structural corridor identified by the recently completed 2,320.7 line-kilometre airborne magnetic survey



Follow-up metallic screen analyses returned assays of up to 55.3 g/t Au, confirming high-grade gold values within the Magno Project and demonstrating that the strongest gold occurrences are spatially associated with the Company's recently identified district-scale structural corridor. Importantly, the highest-grade gold occurrences are concentrated within the Magno and D Zone mineralized centres, where they coincide with major structural corridors identified during the Company's recently completed 2,320.7 line-kilometre airborne magnetic survey. The spatial association between the highest-grade gold occurrences, known polymetallic mineralized centres and interpreted district-scale structural corridors is consistent with the Company's evolving geological interpretation of a large, long-lived hydrothermal system at the Magno Project

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven, commented:

"These results significantly strengthen the geological story developing at Magno. We've now confirmed high-grade gold occurring alongside silver, zinc, lead, copper, tungsten and indium within the same structural framework. As each new dataset is integrated—from surface geochemistry to airborne geophysics, the evidence continues to point toward a large, district-scale mineralizing system. This gives us increasing confidence as we prepare for our inaugural drill program."

Gold Supports District-Scale Exploration Model

During the 2025 field season, GoldHaven collected 354 grab and chip samples across the Magno Project as part of regional geological mapping and prospecting. Samples exhibiting elevated gold values were subsequently submitted for metallic screen analyses to better characterize coarse gold distribution.

The follow-up work confirmed numerous significant gold values, including assays up to 55.3 g/t Au. Selected follow-up metallic screen assay results are summarized in Table 1

Table 1. Significant Gold Assay Results from Follow-up Metallic Screen Analyses





Unlike many isolated gold showings, the Company's geological review indicates that the strongest gold mineralization is concentrated around the Magno and D Zone mineralized centres rather than being randomly distributed across the property. These areas also correspond with significant structural features outlined by GoldHaven's recently completed airborne magnetic survey. This spatial association suggests the gold mineralization may be related to the structural framework that also controls the project's broader polymetallic mineralization, although additional work is required to determine the precise geological relationships.

The Company considers this relationship particularly encouraging because multiple metal assemblages—including gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tungsten and indium—occur along common interpreted structural pathways, consistent with the Company's evolving interpretation of a district-scale mineralizing system.





Figure 1. Distribution of gold assays overlain on the airborne magnetic interpretation. The highest-grade gold values are concentrated within the Magno and D Zone mineralized centres, where they are spatially associated with interpreted district-scale structural corridors.

Integrating Gold into the Magno Geological Model

The nearby Cassiar Gold deposits are interpreted to represent an orogenic style of mineralization, whereas the Magno Project hosts a polymetallic carbonate replacement/skarn-style system. However, GoldHaven's geological team notes that the spatial relationship between gold mineralization, polymetallic showings and recently identified structural corridors across the Magno Project may indicate a more extensive and long-lived hydrothermal system than previously recognized.

While additional work is required to determine the precise genetic relationship between the various styles of mineralization observed at Magno, the Company believes the integration of geological mapping, surface geochemistry and airborne geophysics continues to strengthen drill targeting across the project.

The recently completed airborne magnetic survey defined a continuous district-scale structural corridor linking numerous historical mineral occurrences, while the new gold data demonstrate that high-grade gold mineralization is also concentrated within these same structural trends.

Previous surface exploration at Magno returned silver values up to 2,370 g/t Ag, lead exceeding 20%, zinc up to 19.25%, tungsten to 6,550 ppm, indium to 334 ppm, and copper values up to 2.87%, highlighting the polymetallic nature of the mineralizing system.

Implications for Drill Targeting

The integration of high-grade gold results with recently defined district-scale structural architecture further expands the exploration potential at Magno. With multiple mineralized centres now exhibiting coincident geological, geochemical and geophysical signatures, the Company believes its inaugural drill program will test the highest-priority targets generated through the integration of geological mapping, surface geochemistry and airborne geophysics.

Advancing Toward Drill Testing

GoldHaven is preparing to commence its maiden drill program at Magno, which will test multiple priority targets generated through the integration of historical exploration, 2025 surface sampling, geological mapping and the recently completed airborne magnetic survey.

The initial program will focus on the Magno, D Zone and Kuhn target areas where multiple lines of geological, geochemical and geophysical evidence converge.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock samples reported in this release were collected during GoldHaven's 2025 exploration program at the Magno Project. Samples selected for follow-up analysis were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd., an independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, for metallic screen fire assay analysis to better characterize coarse gold mineralization.

GoldHaven's quality assurance and quality control program includes the routine insertion of certified reference materials, blank samples and field duplicates into the sample stream. ALS also performs its own internal quality control procedures, including the use of standards, blanks and duplicates. The Qualified Person has reviewed the QA/QC data and considers the analytical results presented herein to be accurate and suitable for disclosure.

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk P.Geo. who is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company’s flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release” are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic

conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:

drilling remaining on schedule to commence following receipt of final permits;

GoldHaven’s maiden drill program at Magno testing multiple priority targets generated through the integration of historical exploration, 2025 surface sampling, geological mapping and the recently completed airborne magnetic survey;

the initial drill program focusing on the Magno, D Zone and Kuhn target areas where multiple lines of geological, geochemical and geophysical evidence converge;

continued integration of geological mapping, surface geochemistry and airborne geophysics further strengthening drill targeting across the Magno Project;

the spatial relationship between gold mineralization, polymetallic showings and structural corridors potentially indicating a more extensive and long-lived hydrothermal system than previously recognized;

gold mineralization potentially being related to the structural framework that also controls the Project’s broader polymetallic mineralization; and

the Company’s inaugural drill program testing the highest-priority targets generated through the integration of geological, geochemical and geophysical signatures.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06f689a5-b0d3-4ab1-ac46-15135e9e4363

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ae7c549-6d34-4f22-abe2-5ba1ef02388e