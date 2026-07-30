Dynamix Capital Partners and Consortium Announces Closing of $95 Million Batch Zero Financing Fund to Unlock Grid Power for Texas Data Center Sites

Fund provided the financial security deposits required for large-load sites to qualify for ERCOT’s first-of-its-kind Batch Zero interconnection process, backing approximately 1.7 GW of requested capacity across Texas.

HOUSTON, TX, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamix Capital Partners (“Dynamix”), in partnership with Staubach Capital, and Soda Springs, today announced the closing of SSSC Batch Zero Fund, LP (the "Fund"), a first-of-its-kind investment vehicle established to finance security deposits for landowners under the Electric Reliability Council of Texas' (ERCOT) Batch Zero large-load interconnection process. The Fund deployed approximately $95 million to finance roughly 1.7 gigawatts of power capacity for Texas-based AI data center buildouts, including a 1.2 GW site adjacent to Austin and a 480 MW site adjacent to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The Dynamix team supporting the formation and closing of the Fund included Managing Partner Andrejka Bernatova, Partner Nader Daylami and Philip Rajan, Director. An ultra-large investment platform that has partnered with Dynamix will anchor the Fund as its institutional credit partner.

“The rapid buildout of AI infrastructure is creating entirely new capital requirements across the power ecosystem, and for landowners in particular,” said Andrejka Bernatova, Managing Partner of Dynamix Capital Partners. “The challenge is no longer just identifying sites or demand. It is securing the scalability and capital needed to move those projects forward. We believe the SSSC Batch Zero Fund addresses a real financing need within that story and helps support the role that Texas will play within it.”

ERCOT established Batch Zero as the first phase of its new large-load interconnection process to help manage increasing demand for grid capacity from large electricity users, including AI data centers. Under the process, landowners and project sponsors seeking power allocations had to post financial security deposits with their respective utility by July 10, 2026, at $50 million per gigawatt—deposits that will be governed by the Public Utility Commission of Texas' rule 16TAC§25.194, anticipated for adoption in September 2026. "Our thesis centered on the ambiguity surrounding the refundability of these large deposits. We set out to structure a financing package attuned to the pending regulation—positioning our Fund to add distinctive value through rapid and tailored capital deployment as well as execution support," said Philip Wagley, Founder of Soda Springs.



“Power allocations under the Batch Zero process are expected in April 2027, and many traditional lenders lacked the speed and/or ability to underwrite the bespoke collateral in this space ahead of the July 10th deadline,” said Jeff Staubach, Founding Partner of Staubach Capital. “Energy and infrastructure have proven to be the industry's greatest bottleneck for America’s AI buildout, and this consortium saw a critical unmet need in that exact intersection. We are proud to be providing innovative financing solutions to help meet current and future demand.”

Dynamix and its partners are positioned to support future ERCOT batches and the broader wave of large-scale power and digital infrastructure development across Texas.

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About Dynamix Capital Partners

Dynamix Capital Partners is a Houston, Texas-based, growth-oriented and operationally focused investment firm operating at the intersection of public and private markets, with a focus on unlocking long-term value across energy, natural resources, and power and digital infrastructure. Through its private capital and public markets strategies, the firm partners with experienced operators and management teams to provide capital, strategic support and operational expertise designed to drive performance, unlock long-term value and build enduring businesses. For more information, visit www.dynamixcap.com

About Staubach Capital

Staubach Capital is a real estate investment and development company focused on opportunistic and value-add investments across the commercial real estate spectrum. The principals of Staubach Capital have decades of experience investing and developing in core markets, through multiple cycles, and across diverse asset classes. Staubach Capital is disciplined but aggressive; committed to downside protection and maximizing value for capital preservation and appreciation. For more information, please visit www.staubachcapital.com

About Soda Springs

Soda Springs is a Texas-based investment platform and development company focused on executing and integrating energy and data center opportunities across the State of Texas — bringing together load and generation development to unlock value. The firm has directed over 3.5 GW of investment, leadership, and assistance in data center projects and over 4 GW in generation projects, primarily across the ERCOT market. For more information, visit www.soda-springs.org

Contact

dynamix@avenuez.com