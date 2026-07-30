Beyond Oil Expands Commercial Rollout to a Second Ownership Group of Top-Tier U.S. Supermarket Brand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while improving food quality, lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, announces that, further to its news release dated March 30, 2026, it has been approved to expand its commercial rollout into another ownership group with 14 additional stores of a top-tier U.S. supermarket brand, ranked among North America’s top-30 food retailers by annual sales.1

Following the successful rollout with the first ownership group, Beyond Oil worked to fine-tune the program, ensure strong operator compliance and build an effective model for broader rollout. The rollout delivered strong operator satisfaction and measurable performance improvements, aligned with the broader supermarket brand’s priorities around food quality, worker safety and more sustainable kitchen operations. This work has positioned the Company to support long-term customer success and potentially accelerate expansion across additional ownership groups and other food retailers.

The rollout with the second ownership group marks the beginning of this broader execution phase. The group operates 14 high-volume supermarket locations, four of which are already operational with Beyond Oil’s solution. Deployment across the remaining locations is underway and is expected to be completed within approximately two weeks.

This milestone marks Beyond Oil’s continued scaling into the high-potential food retail vertical, where prepared-food programs represent a fast-growing segment characterized by very high frying volumes and strong recurring product usage. The Company believes this vertical represents a substantial expansion opportunity alongside its existing focus on quick-service restaurant chains and foodservice operators.

“We believe food retail is becoming a major growth vertical for Beyond Oil,” said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil. “The successful rollout with the first ownership group gave us the experience and operating model needed to scale more effectively across the network. Our approach was to learn, refine the program, and establish the right foundation before accelerating expansion. The second ownership group marks the beginning of that broader execution phase. We are already advancing commercial processes with additional ownership groups in parallel, creating the potential to move faster and scale across hundreds of supermarkets in multiple states.”

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit: www.beyondoil.co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions. Although Beyond Oil Ltd., believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, certain factors, not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd., or that Beyond Oil Ltd., currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Company Contact:

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

adio@beyondoil.co

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

BOIL@arxhq.com