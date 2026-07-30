License Global Releases 2026 Top Global Licensors Whitepaper, Featuring Disney, Authentic Brands Group, People Inc.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- License Global, the brand licensing industry's thought leader, today released its annual Top Global Licensors 2026 whitepaper, powered by SEGA. The report ranks the world’s biggest brand owners by retail sales of licensed consumer products and experiences measured over the previous year, revealing total retail sales of $338.33 billion.





Top 10 Global Licensors, Ranked:

The Walt Disney Company Authentic Brands Group People Inc. NBCUniversal Hasbro The Pokémon Company International Warner Bros. Discovery Bluestar Alliance Sanrio Mattel

The Walt Disney Company maintains its position atop the Top 10 Global Licensors, followed by Authentic Brands Group and People Inc. The top 10 brands generated $228.55 billion in retail sales of licensed consumer products during 2025, a $20.55 billion or 10% increase over retail sales during 2024. Representing a cross-section of brand management firms, global entertainment leaders, media moguls, toy companies and fashion powerhouses, these brands exemplify the commercial impact of IP-driven consumer engagement through strategic brand extensions, from licensed product ranges to highly desirable collaborations and partnerships.

The comprehensive whitepaper also includes Brandscape, License Global’s survey-based market intelligence content that calls on brand owners, product manufacturers and licensing agents to help predict future consumer trends, category priorities, demographic breakdowns and regional opportunities.

Entertainment and media leads the brand owner categories with an estimated $178.51 billion in retail sales of licensed consumer products, followed by fashion and apparel, toys and games, corporate brands, food and beverage brands, automotive, lifestyle and sports.

The whitepaper identifies key factors driving consumer behavior:

Brand loyalty and affinity : People are willing to spend more on products associated with brands, characters or properties they love

: People are willing to spend more on products associated with brands, characters or properties they love Identity expression : Licensed products allow consumers to express their personalities, interests and affiliations through their purchases

: Licensed products allow consumers to express their personalities, interests and affiliations through their purchases Expanding product categories : Licensing is moving beyond traditional toys and apparel into home goods, electronics, food/beverage and more

: Licensing is moving beyond traditional toys and apparel into home goods, electronics, food/beverage and more Global market expansion: Increased international adoption of licensed products

“The $338.33 billion in total retail sales we are seeing is more than just a number; it is a testament to the brand licensing industry's evolution from a merchandising strategy to a comprehensive brand experience ecosystem," says Amanda Cioletti, Vice President, Content and Strategy, Informa Markets' Global Licensing Group, which includes trade shows Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe, as well as media brand License Global. "What is particularly exciting is that this growth is happening across an increasingly diverse range of categories and consumer touchpoints. From digital collectibles and immersive experiences to sustainability-focused product lines, licensed properties are meeting consumers wherever they are and however they want to engage. The brands that understand this shift, that licensing is about building deeper, more meaningful connections rather than simply putting a logo on a product, are the ones driving this remarkable growth and shaping the future of consumer engagement. The proof is in the whitepaper report: licensed IP drives retail purchases."

Predicting Consumer Trends Through Industry Expertise

The Top Global Licensors whitepaper features 10 notable new entrants within the 94 total brands listed, including Peanuts Worldwide, Ford, Ocean Spray Cranberries and COVER Corporation.

New this year, License Global, in partnership with official data authentication partner Crane Authentication, provides insight into how counterfeit products affect the brand licensing business. Through a series of findings, it is revealed that counterfeiting impacts up to a quarter of a company's annual revenue, with apparel and accessories being the most vulnerable category.

Download the full Top Global Licensors 2026 whitepaper at www.licenseglobal.com for complete company rankings, total retail sales data, and in-depth trend insights.

About License Global

License Global, part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, is a leading source of news and analysis for the global brand licensing industry, providing comprehensive insights into market trends, key players and industry forecasts. Through its annual Top Global Licensors whitepaper, License Global offers an authoritative overview of the brand licensing market, helping businesses navigate and thrive in a dynamic consumer landscape. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector's trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe and Licensing Expo Shanghai. License Global provides insights into the overall market in daily and weekly newsletters, print and digital editions, video, social content and live trade show coverage.

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About the Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading trade show organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Licensing PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f233c56c-c986-46a5-9f90-8d774857322e