Harsco Environmental Recognized in Three Newsweek America’s Greatest Workplaces Awards

Ranked in America's Greatest Workplaces 2026, America's Greatest Workplaces in Professional Services, and America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community





LONDON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), today announced that it has been recognized across three of Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces Awards for 2026: America's Greatest Workplaces, America's Greatest Workplaces in Professional Services, and America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community. Harsco Environmental earned a 4-star rating in each category.

“This recognition from Newsweek reflects how our culture is grounded in our values of respect, inclusion, and a genuine sense of care for every member of our team,” said Harsco Environmental President Christophe Reitemeier. “Being recognized in three categories demonstrates the consistency of our commitment to creating a workplace where our employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed.”

Each of the three awards applies a rigorous, independent methodology to evaluate employers with more than 1,000 employees, though each focuses on a distinct dimension of workplace excellence:

America's Greatest Workplaces recognizes the top employers in the US based on employee satisfaction across 10 key workplace dimensions, including culture, compensation, and stability, among others.

America's Greatest Workplaces in Professional Services applies the same methodology specifically within the professional services industry.

America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community recognizes organizations that foster inclusive workplace environments where these values are central to organizational success.





All three rankings are based on extensive employee feedback, independent research, and third-party data, also incorporating findings from three previous studies conducted between 2022 and 2024.

Together, these awards underscore Harsco Environmental's consistent performance across overall employee experience, industry-specific excellence, and inclusive culture. The ranking highlights how engaged teams often translate into stronger business outcomes through improved productivity, greater profitability, and sales — connecting workplace culture and organizational performance.

About Harsco Environmental

Enviri’s Harsco Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. Harsco Environmental is a technology partner delivering cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production co-products. Visit harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

Investor Contact

David Martin

+1.267.946.1407

dmartin@enviri.com Media Contact

Karen Tognarelli

+1.717.480.6145

ktognarelli@enviri.com



