CorVascular Launches ASUS Handheld Ultrasound Portfolio for Vascular Specialists at SVU 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVascular today announced the commercial launch of the ASUS handheld ultrasound portfolio for the U.S. vascular market at the Society for Vascular Ultrasound (SVU) 2026 Annual Conference & Marketplace in National Harbor, Maryland (July 30 – August 1, 2026). Attendees are invited to experience live demonstrations and discover how CorVascular is expanding point-of-care imaging capabilities for vascular clinicians.

Building on its designation as the exclusive U.S. importer and vascular market distributor for ASUS’s medical ultrasound portfolio, CorVascular is introducing a compact, agile imaging solution engineered to address real-world clinical workflow demands across diverse care settings.

“The vascular community is demanding more agile, practical, and responsive imaging tools, which is why we are thrilled to bring the ASUS handheld ultrasound line to SVU 2026,” said Spencer Lien, Managing Director of CorVascular. “Clinicians need point-of-care tools that seamlessly integrate into their daily diagnostic workflow without sacrificing performance or battery endurance. With ASUS, we are delivering a high-performance solution built for clinical demands and giving conference attendees the opportunity to test it firsthand.”

Next-Generation Vascular Assessment at the Point of Care

The centerpiece of the launch is the ASUS LU800 Handheld Ultrasound, which received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance in January 2026. Engineered for heavy clinical use, mobility, and ease of operation, key highlights of the system include:

Extended Battery Life: Up to 2.5 hours of continuous operation time, delivering reliable endurance to support continuous screening sessions throughout the day.

Wireless Portability: A lightweight, cable-free design optimized for rapid point-of-care evaluation and maximum maneuverability.

Seamless Integration: Robust DICOM support and cross-platform compatibility for effortless PACS connectivity.

Intelligent Workflow: Powered by the intuitive ASUS MediConnect App, offering automated processing features to speed up image acquisition and optimization.

Future-Ready Architecture: Designed to align over time with CorVascular’s VasoGuard platform, supporting connected and streamlined vascular diagnostic workflows.



“CorVascular’s specialized focus and deep commercial reach make them the ideal partner to translate our technology into tangible clinical value for vascular specialists,” said Michael Wu, Global Head of Business Development at ASUS Healthcare Solutions. “Exhibiting at SVU 2026 marks an exciting milestone as we transition our FDA-cleared ultrasound technology from announcement to active adoption in the U.S. healthcare market.”

Experience ASUS Technology at SVU 2026

Throughout SVU 2026, CorVascular will host live, hands-on demonstrations showcasing how handheld imaging can accelerate diagnostic access and provide greater flexibility in vascular evaluation. Attendees can visit the CorVascular exhibit to test the device firsthand and speak directly with product specialists regarding clinical applications, workflow integration, and ordering details.

About CorVascular

CorVascular develops and markets vascular diagnostic technologies designed to support peripheral vascular assessment across multiple care settings. Its VasoGuard product line is focused on practical, workflow-oriented solutions for vascular testing and diagnosis.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.