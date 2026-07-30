Colossal Raises $6.8M to Support The Art of Elysium, Reveals Inaugural People's Artist Winner

PHOENIX, Ariz., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colossal , the leading nationally registered professional fundraiser powering purpose-driven online competitions, announces that after months of inspiring creativity from artists across the country, Gregory Bedford of the San Francisco Bay Area has been named the inaugural champion of The People's Artist , the nationwide online art competition presented by Johnny Depp. Through the competition, participants and supporters helped raise $6.8M to support The Art of Elysium , the LA-based nonprofit organization that brings artists together to serve communities navigating medical conditions, trauma, displacement, confinement, and other life challenges.

Thousands of artists entered The People's Artist, showcasing work across a wide range of creative disciplines including painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, digital art, poetry, woodworking, metalwork, fiber arts, ceramics, illustration, and more. The competition celebrated artists at every stage of their creative journey while encouraging communities to rally behind the people whose work inspires them.





As the People's Artist champion, Gregory will receive $25,000, appear in Artforum, and showcase his work during an exhibition at The Art of Elysium's Salon in Los Angeles.

"Art has the power to connect us in ways words alone cannot," said Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal. "Gregory's work is deeply personal, expressive, and endlessly curious. Throughout the competition, we watched communities come together to celebrate artists of every background and medium while helping raise meaningful support for The Art of Elysium. That's exactly what The People's Artist was created to do."

Presented by Johnny Depp, The People's Artist celebrates artists while supporting The Art of Elysium's mission to harness the power of creativity to bring comfort, healing, and connection to people facing extraordinary challenges.

"The response to this inaugural competition has been incredible," said Jennifer Howell, Founder of The Art of Elysium. "Every artist who participated shared a piece of themselves with the world, and every supporter helped expand opportunities for creativity and healing. We're grateful to Gregory, every one of the thousands of participating artists, and the entire community that made this possible."

Gregory's artistic journey began in childhood under the guidance of his father, an art teacher who introduced him to watercolor, ceramics, and countless creative techniques. Today, his abstract acrylic paintings are known for their rich textures, layered compositions, and sense of movement. Rather than planning each piece in advance, Gregory embraces intuition, allowing each painting to evolve naturally while continually experimenting with unexpected materials such as sand and colored string.

"I never know what painting I'm going to do next," Bedford said. "The ideas just come. Whether it's spirit, the universe, or God, I simply follow where the work leads."

Throughout the competition, Gregory remained committed to sharing both his artwork and his creative process. Every weekend for eight consecutive weeks, he created new videos and social media content to engage supporters and build community around his work.

Supporters participated through free voting opportunities and also had the option to cast additional votes by donation in accordance with the Official Rules. Funds generated through the campaign will result in a grant benefiting The Art of Elysium through Colossal’s grantmaking partner, Action Initiative Team (AIT).

For more information, visit PeoplesArtist.org.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare and Action Initiative Team (AIT), United States 501(c)(3) public charity organizations, which grant donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. www.colossal.org

About The Art of Elysium

Founded in 1997 by Jennifer Howell, The Art of Elysium is a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the power of art to heal and inspire. Built upon the belief that creativity is a vital force for connection and transformation, the organization brings artists from across disciplines—including music, film, theater, fashion, and visual arts—into children's hospitals, elder care facilities, veteran centers, homeless shelters, and other communities facing significant life challenges. For nearly three decades, The Art of Elysium has built a vibrant artistic community committed to using their talents in service of others, creating opportunities for individuals in difficult circumstances to experience the joy, dignity, and healing power of creative expression. Through year-round programs, collaborations with leading artists, and signature initiatives such as HEAVEN—an immersive art experience conceptualized each year by a visionary artist—The Art of Elysium continues to expand its mission of bringing creativity, compassion, and hope to communities in need. www.theartofelysium.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ae2ab02-8516-4873-ad7d-1a634d6bb4c9