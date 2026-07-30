electroCore to Announce Second Quarter June 30, 2026, Financial Results on Thursday, August 6, 2026

ROCKAWAY, N.J., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the close of the market on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Management will host a webinar at 4:30 PM EDT to review the financial results and answer questions. Investors can access the webinar using the details below:

Thursday, August 6, 4:30 PM EDT

Dial-In: (646) 931-3860

Webinar ID: 849 0856 5421

Passcode: 305949

Registration Link: Click here to participate and ask questions on the call.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga™ and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com