SolSource Extends Access to Propel Solar and Battery Financing to Five Additional States in the Northeast and Midwest

MIAMI, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolSource Solutions (“SolSource”) today announced the expansion of Propel, its simplified prepaid third-party ownership (TPO) product for residential solar and battery storage, into Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Rhode Island.

The expansion builds upon the recent expansion of Propel into Colorado and Pennsylvania , as well as additional markets in California and Texas . Propel allows customers to acquire solar and storage systems to reduce their escalating utility bills. Homeowners prepay a long-term energy agreement with cash or a fixed-payment loan originated through TriBeam Financial, a technology-driven point-of-sale lending platform. The Propel solution monetizes the value of tax credits for homeowners without payment escalators or hidden fees.

SolSource now has over 300 independent installers onboarded to offer Propel across the platform's active markets and expects to continue onboarding new installers as it scales.

Propel is delivered with Enphase Energy as the exclusive provider of microinverter and battery hardware and premium O&M support, Greentech Renewables for national distribution and installer support, and TriBeam Financial for point-of-sale financing.

Executive and Partner Comments

Chris Couture, CEO of SolSource Solutions, said:

“This most recent expansion marks another step forward in our continued rollout strategy for 2026. The response to Propel in existing markets tells us homeowners and installers are hungry for financing that is simple and honest. Expanding into these five new states lets us bring fixed-payment financing to these markets that monetizes tax credits with no hidden fees or additional future payment obligations.”

Alexi Evriviades, CEO of TriBeam Financial, said:

“With the 25(D) residential ITC gone, homeowners in higher-cost energy markets have lost the easiest path to going solar affordably. Propel was built for exactly this moment. A prepaid contract with a fixed payment gives customers a low total cost of ownership from day one with the added flexibility to take full ownership of their system after year five.This expansion brings that option to markets that need it most.”

Bill Barrieau, President, Ion Solar Pros in Connecticut, said:

“Connecticut homeowners have options when going solar. Propel gives them a very good reason to say yes. The fixed monthly payment never escalates, and the pricing is fully transparent. The option to own the system after five years makes it an easy long-term decision.”

David Bridge, President, Great Sky Solar in Massachusetts, said:

“Massachusetts customers care about both value and reliability and Propel delivers on both. They get the benefit of federal tax credits and premium Enphase hardware backed by real support, with none of the dealer fees that used to complicate every quote.”

About SolSource Solutions

SolSource is a residential solar and storage finance company dedicated to providing low-cost, transparent TPO financing solutions. Launched nationwide in early 2026, SolSource partners with leading technology providers and distributors to deliver a simplified TPO offering built on strong compliance and customer-service foundations.

About TriBeam Financial

TriBeam Financial operates a technology-driven point-of-sale lending platform connecting large sales channels to low-cost capital providers in the indirect consumer-lending space. While the platform accommodates multiple verticals, TriBeam's current focus is residential solar and home-energy improvement lending.

Contacts

SolSource Solutions Media Relations

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