Aduro Secures Uinta Basin Crude Supply and Completes Continuous-Flow Unit, Advancing Paraffinic Crude Program to Technology Demonstration

LONDON, Ontario, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (TSX: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced progress in its development program evaluating the application of Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (“HCT”) to highly paraffinic crude oils.

Since announcing initial laboratory results and filing a continuation-in-part patent application for paraffinic crude upgrading, Aduro has continued advancing the program toward continuous-flow process development.

Program Highlights

Feedstock secured : Yellow and black paraffinic crude feedstocks have been secured from multiple Uinta Basin sources in quantities sufficient to support the next phase of test campaigns and longer-duration continuous-flow testing.

: Yellow and black paraffinic crude feedstocks have been secured from multiple Uinta Basin sources in quantities sufficient to support the next phase of test campaigns and longer-duration continuous-flow testing. Continuous-flow capability completed : Aduro has completed the design, build and testing of a new lab-scale continuous-flow unit dedicated to the paraffinic crude program.

: Aduro has completed the design, build and testing of a new lab-scale continuous-flow unit dedicated to the paraffinic crude program. London facility expanded : Approximately 4,600 square feet of additional space has been added to accommodate equipment, feedstock handling and expanded operating activities.

: Approximately 4,600 square feet of additional space has been added to accommodate equipment, feedstock handling and expanded operating activities. Operations consolidated : Operating activities and equipment have been relocated from Sarnia to London, with additional research, engineering and operations personnel now based at the London facility.

: Operating activities and equipment have been relocated from Sarnia to London, with additional research, engineering and operations personnel now based at the London facility. Next development objective: Establish the relevant operating envelope and demonstrate HCT under extended continuous-flow operation across different paraffinic crude feedstocks.





Highly paraffinic crude oils can offer desirable refining characteristics, but elevated wax content creates storage, handling and transportation challenges that add cost, operational complexity and can restrict downstream market access. Aduro is investigating whether HCT can improve cold-flow and handling characteristics while retaining properties valued by downstream users. Published estimates indicate that paraffinic and waxy crudes account for approximately 20% to 33% of global crude production, underscoring the scale of the opportunity.

Initial laboratory work has shown that HCT can materially reduce heavy wax-range components and improve the cold-flow properties of highly paraffinic crude. Building on these results, the current work will evaluate process performance across different feedstocks and operating conditions, including conversion, yield, product characteristics, stability and fouling potential. A key objective is to establish an operating envelope and demonstrate HCT under extended continuous-flow operation, providing the data needed to define the next phase of process development.

To support this work, Aduro has completed the design, build and testing of a new lab-scale continuous-flow unit dedicated to paraffinic crude processing at its London facility. The new unit is distinct from the Company’s existing R2 systems and provides additional capability for continuous-flow testing as the program progresses through the later stages of Technology Demonstration.

Through engagement with the Utah Petroleum Association and regional producers, Aduro secured feedstocks from multiple Uinta Basin sources, broadening the range of crude characteristics available for evaluation during continuous-flow campaigns.

The Company has also expanded the London facility by approximately 4,600 square feet to accommodate additional equipment, feedstock handling and operating activities. As part of a broader consolidation of development operations, Aduro has completed the relocation of operating activities and equipment from Sarnia, including the existing R2 units, and expanded its research, engineering and operations teams in London. Bringing people, equipment and development activities together at one location is intended to streamline logistics, improve coordination across technical and operating teams, and make more efficient use of Aduro development infrastructure.

The petroleum applications program is led by industry veteran Scott Smith, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Program Director, Petroleum Technology Solutions. Working with Aduro’s research, engineering and operations teams, Mr. Smith is directing the current Technology Demonstration work while mapping the broader development pathway for the paraffinic crude application. The current activities represent the later stages of Technology Demonstration and are intended to establish the technical basis for progression into Process Development and Optimization, where a broader range of operating conditions and process configurations can be evaluated.

“Advancing the paraffinic crude program into continuous-flow process development is an important step in understanding how HCT can address the practical constraints associated with Uinta Basin crude,” said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer of Aduro. “With feedstocks secured from multiple sources and continuous-flow capability now in place, we can evaluate the technology under sustained operating conditions and build the evidence needed to guide the next phase of development. If the results continue to support progression, this work can provide a clearer path toward field demonstration and commercialization.”

The broader paraffinic crude development pathway is structured around Technology Demonstration, Process Development and Optimization, followed by Piloting and Commercial Demonstration. Aduro will provide further updates as material technical milestones are achieved.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century. For further information, visit www.adurocleantech.com.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scope, objectives and progression of the paraffinic crude development program; planned testing of yellow and black paraffinic crude feedstocks from multiple Uinta Basin sources; extended continuous-flow operation; establishment of an operating envelope; evaluation of process performance across different feedstocks and operating conditions; the ability of Hydrochemolytic™ Technology to improve the cold-flow, handling or other characteristics of highly paraffinic crude oils; progression from Technology Demonstration into Process Development and Optimization; and any potential future piloting, field demonstration, commercialization or other subsequent stages of development.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability and representativeness of paraffinic crude feedstocks; the performance and reliability of the continuous-flow unit and other development equipment; the availability of personnel, analytical resources and operating capacity; the ability to reproduce and build upon results obtained during earlier laboratory work; the ability to establish suitable operating conditions during extended continuous-flow testing; and the continued availability of the resources required to advance the program.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including variability in feedstock composition and performance; the possibility that initial observations may not be reproduced; challenges related to liquid recovery, product stability, selectivity, fouling or continuous operation; delays in equipment modification or testing; the availability of feedstocks, personnel, funding and other resources; the need for additional equipment or testing; risks associated with intellectual property protection, scale-up and market acceptance; and other factors described in the Company public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Aduro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





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