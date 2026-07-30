SuperPower and Ever.green turned gamers into a clean energy buyer class

HILL COUNTY, Texas, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperPower , a platform that lets gamers earn rewards while helping bring new clean energy projects online, today announced its participation in an agreement supporting the new 110 MW ThreeW Solar Project in Hill County, Texas. Ever.green , a clean energy marketplace that helps organizations participate in the energy transition, facilitated the transaction. Developed by Mitsui & Co., the project will add new renewable energy capacity to the ERCOT grid while supporting local economic development in the surrounding community.

SuperPower helped turn gamers into one of the world’s newest clean-energy buyers. Through player subscriptions, thousands of individual gamers collectively backed new renewable energy capacity using a structure (Virtual Power Purchase Agreements) normally only feasible for hyperscalers, utilities, and Fortune 500 procurement teams.

“Gaming has always been about choice: what world you enter, how you play, who you play with, and what you unlock along the way,” said Ryan Cameron, CEO of SuperPower. “SuperPower adds another choice: to make your gaming part of something bigger. Through our platform, players can earn rewards while helping bring new clean energy onto the grid. ThreeW is only the beginning. Our goal is to help gamers become a new force for clean energy.”

“Our work with SuperPower is the latest example of the innovative ways Ever.green can offer buyers of all kinds and all sizes a way to support new clean energy projects,” said Liz Pearce, Chief Revenue Officer at Ever.green. “We’re thankful to all the players who are taking part in this effort to deliver new, clean energy that supports a local Texas community.”

The 110 MW project has recently begun commercial operations and will generate approximately 280,000 MWh of clean energy annually, avoiding emissions equivalent to taking almost 30,000 cars off the road per year.* It’s strategically located on non-critical farmland, and uses low impact land management practices like sheep grazing for vegetation control.

About Ever.green

Ever.green is the trusted marketplace for buying and selling High-Impact RECs. Its mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to meaningfully participate in the energy transition. Companies like Stripe, Atlassian, Brooks Running and Watershed use Ever.green to meet their sustainability goals and invest in the energy transition. Ever.green offers streamlined diligence, transaction, and compliance services to reduce risks and maximize impact for all parties. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information, visit www.ever.green.

About SuperPower

SuperPower, operated by CleanPlay Inc., is a rewards platform that helps consumers connect their digital energy use with clean energy and grid participation. In gaming, SuperPower gives players a simple way to earn rewards while supporting renewable energy projects and verified actions that can help make electricity use cleaner, smarter, and more flexible. Built for global digital communities, SuperPower works across gaming, clean energy, utilities, and energy technology platforms to turn individual actions into collective demand for clean energy infrastructure and grid flexibility. CleanPlay Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.getsuperpower.com.

*Sources: WattTime.org and EPA.gov .