Oyster Creek’s License Termination Plan Approved by the USNRC; Oyster Creek Project Planned to Feature Four SMR-300 Units

CAMDEN, N.J., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holtec International today announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (USNRC) has approved the License Termination Plan (LTP) for the Oyster Creek Generating Station. With the decommissioning and dismantlement of the site more than halfway complete, this approval reflects the coordinated efforts of Holtec’s various departments including engineering, radiation protection, environmental services, work management, project controls, licensing, communications, and security, led by the Regulatory Affairs department.





Oyster Creek Generating Station in Lacey Township NJ before dismantling

“We believe the NRC's approval is a testament to the quality of our technical work, the strength of our regulatory engagement, and our culture of safety and accountability throughout the decommissioning process,” said Oyster Creek Site Vice President Jeff Dostal. “The approved LTP provides the roadmap for the final phase of decommissioning and site restoration. We will continue to execute the remaining work with the same discipline, professionalism, and focus on safety that have guided the project to date.”





Oyster Creek reactor being lifted into the Reactor Building in 1967

The Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station (its original name) began producing electricity in December of 1969. It was the oldest operating commercial nuclear power plant in the United States until it permanently shut down in September 2018, having operated for nearly 49 years. Oyster Creek produced more than 192 terawatt hours of carbon-free electricity over its lifetime.





Rendering of SMR-300s at Oyster Creek

The recent passage of pro-nuclear legislation in New Jersey, coupled with longstanding community support for the benefits of nuclear energy, has created a favorable environment for the return of advanced nuclear power to New Jersey. Against this backdrop, Holtec has focused development activities at the Oyster Creek site. The Oyster Creek site is planned to feature four SMR-300 units with an expected combined capacity of 1,360 MWe, which may support an estimated 4,000 construction jobs and more than 400 permanent positions and generate thousands more jobs through local supply chain development. This project is expected to deliver substantial economic benefits, including increased tax revenue, infrastructure investment and the potential integration of AI data centers. Located just 54 miles from our corporate headquarters in Camden, New Jersey, Holtec believes the site represents a unique opportunity to strengthen the state's energy future with advanced nuclear technology developed, built, and deployed close to home.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This post contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the USNRC's approval of the License Termination Plan for the Oyster Creek Generating Station, the potential future deployment of four SMR-300 units at the Oyster Creek site, and the potential benefits of such project, including with respect to carbon-free electricity generation, job creation, economic development, tax revenue, infrastructure investment and the potential integration of AI data centers. Forward-looking statements involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The forward-looking statements in this post speak only as of the date of this post. We undertake no obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on them.

About Holtec

Holtec is a U.S.-headquartered, multinational technology company focused on clean energy, with its principal business centered on nuclear power generation and an expanding presence in adjacent clean energy generation solutions and long-duration energy storage. The Company is the owner/developer of the SMR-300 advanced small modular reactor featuring passive safety systems, and currently expects the first two units to be deployed at the Company-owned Palisades site in Michigan. Holtec is also refurbishing the Palisades nuclear power plant, which would be the first commercial nuclear reactor in the United States to be repowered after permanent shutdown. Holtec is the NRC-authorized Operator for the Palisades plant.

The Company’s business profile is distinguished by the ownership of nearly 220 granted patents, a substantial portfolio of proprietary technologies and trade secrets, three large U.S.-based manufacturing facilities for nuclear fabrication and operations on five continents. The Company has provided products and services to a client base of more than 150 nuclear reactors worldwide. Holtec's technical capabilities include reactor design, reactor operations, engineering, licensing, manufacturing, construction, commissioning, and decommissioning services. As such, Holtec believes that it is well-positioned to help catalyze the growth of the nuclear power industry in the U.S. and around the world. The Company is also expanding its activities in solar energy and long-duration energy storage technologies intended to enhance renewable energy reliability and complement its SMR-300 product line.

For more information, please contact: Patrick O’Brien, Director of Government Affairs and Communications

Phone: (508) 494-4254 | Email: p.obrien@holtec.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32c88f51-1a79-40ce-81f5-5ec1948f079a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/301d9f6b-5cce-4c85-96aa-09cec3217c09

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6222fdd9-3116-4103-9d4e-d4207732cbd4