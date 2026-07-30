Jeen Launches "AI on Your Terms" to Help Enterprise Leaders Ask the Questions Most AI Programmes Skip  

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeen, the governed enterprise AI operating layer, today launched AI on Your Terms, a three-month series of articles, webinars, and research built around three provocations: where does your AI run, who governs it, and whose interests does it serve?

AI is being embedded into enterprise operations faster than the governance structures needed to manage it. The result is a dependency most organizations haven't measured. Replaceability — the ability to switch models or vendors without disruption — has become a KPI determining whether an enterprise controls its AI or is controlled by it. Re-embedding, re-prompting, agent rebuilds, and compliance re-validation are already costing balance sheets, and most CFOs don't know the number.

The data underscores the urgency: MIT found roughly 95% of enterprise AI pilots deliver little to no bottom-line impact; McKinsey classifies just 6% of organizations as genuine AI high performers; Gartner expects over 40% of agentic AI projects cancelled by 2027, not from model failure, but missing governance, cost control, and business value.

The series is built around three pillars:

Future Proofing: not which model you chose, but where it runs and whether you can change it

not which model you chose, but where it runs and whether you can change it Control: whether governance, cost visibility, and accountability were built in or inherited by default

whether governance, cost visibility, and accountability were built in or inherited by default Sovereignty: organizational knowledge, not the model, is the only durable competitive advantage, and most enterprises are giving it away unknowingly



"The play-with-AI phase is over," said Moti Krispil, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Jeen. "Most leaders can tell you which models they're running. Very few can tell you whether they could replace them tomorrow, who's accountable when those models make a consequential decision, or whether the knowledge their AI is building belongs to them or their vendor. Those aren't technology questions — they're leadership questions. The leaders who ask them now will be the ones still standing in five years."

The series opens with its first article, "AI That Never Sleeps" available now at jeen.ai.

About Jeen

Jeen is the governed enterprise AI operating layer, enabling secure AI adoption across cloud, on-premise, and air-gapped environments. TASE: JEEN, ISO 27001 certified.