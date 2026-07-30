Directorate change

SHELL PLC

BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

July 30, 2026

Audit and Risk Committee Changes

Shell plc (the "Company") announces that, having served for more than eight years as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee ("ARC"), including seven years as its Chair, Ann Godbehere will step down as Chair and a member of the ARC with effect from August 1, 2026.

Holly Keller Koeppel, a Non-executive Director of the Company and a member of the ARC, has been appointed as Chair of the ARC with effect from August 1, 2026.

This notification is made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.6R.

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