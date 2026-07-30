Talking Tom Gold Run Celebrates 10 Years With Its Biggest Gameplay Update Yet





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7, one of the leaders in the mobile endless runner genre, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Talking Tom Gold Run with its biggest gameplay update yet. Available now, Arena Wipeout introduces a new elimination-style survival mode that transforms the classic endless runner into a fast-paced tournament experience where players compete to outlast every other runner.

Designed for shorter, high-intensity matches, Arena Wipeout introduces rival runners, tournament lobbies, player identities and round-based eliminations, creating a faster, more competitive way to play Talking Tom Gold Run.

From Endless Running to Elimination Survival

Arena Wipeout marks the biggest gameplay evolution in Talking Tom Gold Run’s 10-year history. Unlike the classic endless mode, Arena Wipeout drops players into chaotic five-lane arenas filled with environmental hazards, shrinking safe zones and rival runners competing for survival.

The mode is structured as a multi-round tournament. As the pressure intensifies, players are eliminated one by one until only the final survivors remain to claim exclusive rewards.

Key Features of the Update Include:

Arena Wipeout Mode - A multi-round elimination tournament focused on survival, reflexes, and real-time pressure.

- A multi-round elimination tournament focused on survival, reflexes, and real-time pressure. Tournament Lobbies - A new pre-game hub where players can see competitors, customize gear, and prepare for upcoming rounds.

- A new pre-game hub where players can see competitors, customize gear, and prepare for upcoming rounds. Custom Player Names - Players can create and display custom names, adding a personal edge to every match.

- Players can create and display custom names, adding a personal edge to every match. Instant Tournament Entry - A seamless system designed to deliver competitive survival gameplay without long matchmaking waits.

- A seamless system designed to deliver competitive survival gameplay without long matchmaking waits. Anniversary Rewards - A limited-edition birthday bundle featuring a new outfit, helmet, plane, and bike.



Celebrating 10 Years of Gold Running

The anniversary update also gives the main game a festive makeover, transforming familiar environments with birthday-themed visuals. Players can also claim a free limited-edition reward bundle featuring Talking Tom's birthday outfit, along with a themed helmet, plane and bike.

10 Years Later and Still Running

Since launching in 2016, Talking Tom Gold Run has entertained players around the world with billions of runs, daring escapes and gold bar heists involving the iconic Roy Rakoon. Ten years later, it remains one of mobile gaming's most successful endless runners.

The 10-Year Stats:

3.2 Billion Downloads - A global footprint spanning nearly every country.

- A global footprint spanning nearly every country. 341 Billion Kilometers Run - The equivalent of more than 440,000 round trips to the Moon.

- The equivalent of more than 440,000 round trips to the Moon. 556,000 Years of Playtime - A reflection of the game’s enduring gameplay loop.

- A reflection of the game’s enduring gameplay loop. 90 Trillion Gold Bars Collected - Stolen back from Roy Rakoon by players worldwide.

Availability

The Arena Wipeout update is available now. Existing players can jump straight into the new mode, while new players unlock it after completing their fourth standard run. Download Talking Tom Gold Run for free on the App Store and Google Play and discover whether you can outlast the competition.

ABOUT TALKING TOM GOLD RUN

Developed by Outfit7 , creator of the globally recognized Talking Tom & Friends franchise, Talking Tom Gold Run is a mobile endless runner where players join Talking Tom and his friends in a chase across dynamic environments, collecting gold bars and pursuing the mischievous Roy Rakoon. With fast-paced gameplay, recognizable characters, and evolving live content, the game has remained one of mobile gaming’s most enduring endless runner experiences for a decade.

For more information contact media@outfit7.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d36578c4-a99a-4d9d-9b91-c3f65c2d1d58

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c9ff9fe-3a3d-4d67-96f4-735e654f0547