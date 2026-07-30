Zomee Supports Moms Nationwide During National Breastfeeding Month with Charitable Donations and Expanded Resources

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National Breastfeeding Month in August, Zomee , a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms, today announced a nationwide initiative to help support new moms by donating to more than 25 health and pregnancy-related charities and events. The charitable campaign further builds on the brand’s ongoing commitment to improving access to resources, education and support for moms at every stage of their breastfeeding journey.

Breastfeeding has been proven to help provide additional health benefits for both babies and mothers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)*, breastfed infants have a lower risk of asthma, obesity, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), gastrointestinal issues, and type 1 diabetes, while mothers who breastfeed may have a reduced risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and breast and ovarian cancers. And while the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, only about 25% of infants in the United States meet this milestone (CDC). These gaps highlight the need and opportunity for increased support, education, and accessible resources for moms.

“As a mother of five, I know firsthand that breastfeeding can be one of the most rewarding experiences for a mother, but it can also be incredibly challenging,” said Dina Shanowitz, Founder and CEO of Zomee. “When moms support other moms, it creates a powerful network of encouragement and shared experience that can make all the difference, as no mom should ever feel alone. At Zomee, we are committed to being part of this support system through our products, our free resources, and giving back to organizations that uplift moms every day.”

As part of its National Breastfeeding Month initiative, Zomee is making contributions and product donations to more than 25 organizations and events across the country that are dedicated to maternal health, pregnancy support, and breastfeeding education. These partnerships aim to expand access to essential services, particularly for underserved communities where breastfeeding support may be limited.

Some of the charities and events include:

HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital (Springfield, IL)

BronxCare Health System (Bronx, NY)

Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan (Detroit, MI)

HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital (Port St. Lucie, FL)

Latch Bash (Hudson, FL)

The Big Latch On (El Paso, TX)

San Antonio Breast Pump Event (San Antonio, TX)

San Antonio TALWD Women, Infants, and Children Event (San Antonio, TX)

9th Annual Black Breastfeeding Week Community Celebration (DeSoto, TX)

Golden Bow Breastfeeding Walk (Stockbridge, GA)

Columbia/Boone County Women, Infants, and Children (Columbia, MO)

South Texas Health System

McAllen Pregnancy Center (McAllen, TX)

Valley Baptist Pregnancy Classes

Knapp Memorial Pregnancy Classes

Mission Regional Hospital Pregnancy Classes

Regional Medical Pregnancy Classes

Ohio Health O’Bleness Birth Center

Trusted and Free Support Resources for Breastfeeding Moms

Zomee is committed to making motherhood easier by providing accessible, innovative breast pumps, educational resources, and support designed to help women throughout their maternity journey.

The Zomee Mom Line™ The breastfeeding and nursing journey can often feel isolating and overwhelming, whether for a new, experienced, or working mom, which is why Zomee offers The Mom Line™ , a free, trusted online resource designed to help moms feel supported, informed, and empowered throughout pregnancy, postpartum, and breastfeeding. Fully staffed by real moms and certified Lactation Consultants, The Zomee Mom Line connects moms with free expert guidance, practical product tips, and personalized support, ensuring every question is answered and no mom feels alone, from first latch to weaning and every stage in between.

Perfect Fit Promise™ A proper flange fit is one of the most important factors in a comfortable, effective pumping experience, and Zomee knows that one size doesn't fit all. That's why Zomee offers its Perfect Fit Promise . If the breast shields included with a Zomee pump aren't the right fit for you, Zomee will send you a complimentary pair in the size you need, on us.





Join the growing Zomee community and follow along for updates, resources, and support on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and YouTube and the Zomee Blog . To learn more or shop the full range of products, visit www.zomee.com or our Amazon storefront .

*Breastfeeding Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) | Breastfeeding | CDC

About Zomee

Zomee is a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey. Recently named one of the most trusted brands by parents in 2026 by USA TODAY and recipient of a Mom’s Choice award, Zomee continues to earn the confidence of families nationwide through its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and care. Zomee was founded in Pompano Beach, Fla., by a mom of five, Dina Shanowitz, with a mission to empower and uplift moms at every step of their parenting journey. The woman-owned and family-run company has a strong commitment to providing comfort, cutting-edge technology, and affordable access with its high-quality, hospital-grade breast pumps and select essentials that make motherhood easier and more comfortable. From its new Mother’s Nature line to its signature Zomee Z2 and Zomee Fit breast pumps to a full range of practical essentials, Zomee’s product lineup is crafted to fit seamlessly into the lifestyles of busy moms. The brand is proud to offer products that are covered by most insurance plans, ensuring that every mother, regardless of income or background, has access to tools that support her breastfeeding goals. Through its free online resources, The Mom Line™ and Zomee Mom Moments™, Zomee offers expert support, personal and educational content, and a vibrant, supportive network.

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com