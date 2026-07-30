2026 Full Swing Rebate: Hankook Tire Offers Up to $80 in Savings

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hankook’s 2026 Fall Consumer Rebate puts savings in “Full Swing” on popular Hankook Tire and Laufenn brand tires

Up to $80 in Visa Reward Cards available on select 4-tire set purchases through Sept. 30

Hankook offers wide-ranging options for SUV, CUV, passenger, and all-weather driving ahead of the fall season



As drivers prepare to head into the fall in “Full Swing,” leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announced its upcoming Fall Consumer Rebate. Through Sept. 30, 2026, consumers who purchase four eligible tires can receive up to an $80 Visa Reward Card or Visa Virtual Reward Card on a variety of popular Hankook and Laufenn lineups, featuring great savings on touring, SUV and light truck, and passenger tires from both brands.



“The Full Swing” rebate highlights select Hankook Tire passenger and light-truck tire lines designed to deliver confident performance, durability, and comfort in a range of road and weather conditions. Customers purchasing four new Hankook Dynapro tires will receive an $80 Visa Reward Card or Visa Virtual Reward Card on all tires in the lineup. Including the recently available Dynapro evo AS and Dynapro HT2, these rugged products deliver comfort and durability in the most challenging conditions.



Drivers seeking all-season confidence can receive an $80 Visa Reward Card or Visa Virtual Reward Card with the purchase of the Kinergy XP for CUVs and SUVs, the Kinergy PT for all-season touring, or any tire from the Kinergy lineup, including the Kinergy GT and ST. Hankook Tire is also offering an $80 Reward Card for the first member of the Weatherflex lineup, the Weatherflex GT, designed for peak performance in all-weather conditions and boasting a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating.



To boost savings even more, the Laufenn lineup offers affordable tire options that deliver the same long-lasting durability and expanded versatility. The Laufenn X Fit AT2 is the newest addition to the Laufenn lineup, boasting off-road capabilities and traction control across any road conditions. Consumers who purchase a set of tires from the Laufenn X Fit line will receive a $60 rebate, and drivers who purchase a set of any other Laufenn tire will receive a $40 Visa Reward Card or Virtual Reward Card.



Eligible products under “The Full Swing” rebate include:

For more information on the Hankook 2026 Full Swing Rebate, please visit the Hankook rebate website .



About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp . is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.



Hankook Contact

Van-Nessa Hagans / Hankook Tire

731-571-6446

vannessa.hagans@hankookn.com

Contact

Taylor Vincent

Brodeur Partners for Hankook Tire

tvincent@brodeur.com

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