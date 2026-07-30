Rackspace Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Earnings on August 11, 2026

SAN ANTONIO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a global enterprise AI infrastructure and solutions provider, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results at 8:30 am ET on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Gajen Kandiah, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Marino, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on the day of the release (August 11, 2026) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the Company's financial results.

Interested parties may access the conference call as follows:

To listen to the live webcast or access the replay following the webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations .

To obtain a dial-in number, please pre-register at the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc05fae8f41a64ec2b985a0ae9e064237.

Registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) is the operator of the full enterprise AI stack from governed private cloud to AI inference and agents in production. With an Outcomes-as-a-Service model built on secure infrastructure, data foundations, and forward-deployed engineering, Rackspace delivers business results for regulated and mission-critical industries where governance, sovereignty, and uptime are non-negotiable. Learn more at www.rackspace.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sagar Hebbar

ir@rackspace.com

Media Contact:

Will Link

rackspace@stantonprm.com