Beyond Decoration: Ambius Reveals 2026 Holiday Trends Reimagined as "Experience Investments”

READING, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations increasingly treat the physical environment as a driver of employee engagement and customer experience, holiday décor has become less about aesthetics and more about creating an experience. Ambius, an industry leader in creating sensory-driven experiences through interior landscaping and design, today released its “Holiday Décor Trends of 2026,” showcasing seven design directions poised to shape how businesses welcome guests, customers, and employees this upcoming holiday season.

"How a space feels during the holidays matters just as much as how it looks,” said Lorri MacHarg, President of Ambius. "This year’s trends show that smart businesses view holiday décor as an experience investment, transforming ordinary physical spaces into thoughtful design that invites people in and keeps them coming back.”

What are the 2026 Holiday design trends, according to Ambius?

Refined Christmas Classic: Elevates familiar holiday warmth through premium materials, rich colors and thoughtful layering, creating a polished, nostalgic atmosphere suited for sophisticated environments and upscale hospitality settings.

Enchanted Forest: Draws from snow-covered woodlands with natural textures, earthy materials and nature-inspired accents, producing a calming atmosphere that complements wellness-forward workplaces and boutique hospitality.

Ambient Artisan: Built for spaces with strong natural light. This trend uses handcrafted details and organic textures to achieve an elevated holiday aesthetic that feels curated rather than commercial.

Southern Grandeur: Blends natural elegance with classic holiday style through magnolia blooms, gold accents and soft blue and green hues, creating a strong fit for hospitality operators with a regional or heritage brand identity.

High-Contrast Holiday: Reimagines the season through a black-and-white palette with oversized sculptural ornaments, graphic patterns and clean architectural lines, designed to make a visual statement in modern retail and corporate environments.

Winter Radiance: Creates a luxurious, frosted atmosphere with pearl garlands, iridescent beads, crystal details and white satin ribbons. This trend is well-suited to premium hospitality and high-end retail, where first impressions drive purchase behavior.

The More the Merrier: A vibrant, maximalist approach pairing bright holiday colors and oversized ornaments with jewel-toned shades. This is designed to create energy and dwell time in high-traffic retail and entertainment venues.

“At its core, seasonal décor is about human connection. Whether it's the warm nostalgia of classic materials or the calming feel of an enchanted forest, the right design should make people pause,” said Laura Burns, sensory designer at Ambius. “When we layer textures, lighting, and natural elements intentionally, we’re not just hanging decorations; we’re designing to inspire connection.”

Ambius supports clients from concept through installation, offering full design, hassle-free setup and maintenance, off-season storage, and consistent execution across multi-location properties. As the holidays continue to shape how people experience a brand, Ambius is helping businesses turn seasonal design into a lasting impression.

To view the complete “Holiday Décor Trends of 2026” guide, please visit: https://learn.ambius.com/ambius-holiday-trends.

For more information about Ambius, visit: Ambius.com.

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ABOUT AMBIUS

Established in 1963, Ambius is a renowned leader in creating sensory-driven experiences through innovative interior and exterior landscaping, green walls, holiday decor, and cutting-edge scenting solutions. Through the power of nature and design, Ambius uses a layered approach to transform the places where people live, work, and play into spaces that help ignite happiness and promote well-being. Operating today in 16 countries, Ambius combines global insight with localized expertise and execution. Ambius is a division of Rentokil Terminix North America.

Contact Info



Hannah Bernhard

hannah.bernhard@rentokil.com

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