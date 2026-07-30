Yesway, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesway, Inc. (“Yesway” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YSWY), one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, before market open on Thursday, August 13, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Webcast Details

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website or by clicking on the webcast link here.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year following the call.

About Yesway

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with approximately 450 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic foodservice offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the development and opening of more than 90 stores over the past several years, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States.

Investor Contact:

IR@yesway.com

Media Contact:

Erin Vadala

evadala@boltpr.com