Plymouth Rock Assurance is the First U.S. Carrier to Offer Home Insurance Quoting Through ChatGPT

BOSTON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Home Assurance Corporation today announced the availability of home insurance quoting through ChatGPT. The new simple-to-use plugin enables homeowners to receive a home insurance quote in real-time directly within ChatGPT, creating a faster, simpler, and more accessible way to shop for home insurance. Plymouth Rock is the first U.S. insurer to bring home insurance quoting capabilities directly into ChatGPT.

“We've spent a decade offering the fastest, easiest way to buy home insurance,” said Bill Martin, President and CEO of Plymouth Rock Home Assurance. “Today, customers can get answers instantly through ChatGPT. We are the only home insurance carrier who can provide those answers. But speed alone isn't enough. Customers want a carrier with the financial strength, claims-paying ability, and proven track record to stand behind those answers. Plymouth Rock delivers all the above.”

The launch reflects Plymouth Rock's commitment to meeting customers where they are by combining underwriting expertise with emerging technology to deliver convenient experiences through the digital platforms consumers already use. Through a natural, conversational experience, prospective customers can obtain personalized quotes in real time, simplifying a process that has traditionally required navigating multiple websites and forms.

The new ChatGPT insurance plugin builds on Plymouth Rock's broader digital strategy to create seamless, customer-centric experiences that simplify the insurance journey from quote to claim. The plugin is available now to homeowners across all states where Plymouth Rock operates, including Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, and New Hampshire.

For more information about Plymouth Rock Home Assurance and its insurance products and services, visit Plymouth Rock's website.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock’s innovative approach puts customers’ convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock’s agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states pursuant to licensing arrangements. Taken together, the companies write and manage $2.5 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policy as issued. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com .

Media Contact:

Kevin Long

Plymouth Rock Assurance

mediarelations@plymouthrock.com