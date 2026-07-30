Cemtrex's Vicon Secures Approximately $900,000 Order to Equip U.S. Corrections Facility End-to-End

Hauppauge, NY, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP), today announced a purchase order valued at approximately $900,000 to equip a U.S. corrections facility with a complete Vicon security platform. The order was placed by a systems integrator specializing in detention security, whose name, along with that of the end customer, is not being disclosed.

The order includes a broad mix of Vicon surveillance hardware and software, including outdoor dome and box cameras, multi-sensor cameras, video management workstations and software, recording servers, PCs, housings, mounts, lenses, and related accessories. The order reflects continued demand for Vicon's established security solutions in environments where video coverage, reliability, and long-term platform support are essential.

Corrections is among the most demanding markets in physical security. Systems run continuously for years in hardened environments, and downtime is not tolerated. Integrators who specialize in this market select platforms they are prepared to stand behind for the life of the facility, and they concentrate an entire facility on a single vendor only when they trust that vendor completely. Vicon has served corrections and detention customers for decades, and awards of this kind are how that standing is measured.

"Sustainable improvement at Vicon comes from execution, customer by customer and order by order," said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. "When an integrator puts every camera, every server, and every screen in a facility on one platform, they are making a long-term commitment to that vendor — and specialists in this market do not make that commitment casually. We have spent the past several quarters rebuilding Vicon into a sharper, more disciplined business. This award is a tangible example of that effort and a reaffirmation that customers continue to choose Vicon for demanding security environments where the cost of failure is high and platform continuity matters."

The order is expected to ship in the current fiscal quarter and follows the strengthening public-sector and institutional activity the Company described in its second-quarter results.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP) is a diversified industrial and technology company operating across the Security, Industrial, and Aerospace & Defense sectors. The Company's Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure customers. Its Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers specialized rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. Cemtrex's Aerospace & Defense segment, anchored by Invocon, provides mission-critical engineering, instrumentation, and sensing solutions supporting aerospace, defense, and space-based programs. With a focus on disciplined execution and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to building durable businesses that enhance safety, reliability, and long-term value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cemtrex.com.

Investor Relations:

investors@cemtrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the anticipated fulfillment and timing of the order described herein, anticipated operational performance, the expected benefits of cost and pricing actions, customer demand, potential acquisitions, strategic initiatives, our product offerings, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.