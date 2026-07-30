ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR/ FILES Q2 2026 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

Grand Baie, MAURITIUS, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)( “Alphamin” or the “Company”) announced today the appointment of a new director and the filing of its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Appointment of director

Subject to regulatory approval, Mr. Raza Khan has today been appointed to the Board as an additional director bringing the total number of directors of the Company to 9. Mr. Khan is a metals and mining executive with over 15 years of international experience and currently serves as the Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at International Resources Holding (who holds a 56% interest in the Company through its subsidiary, Alpha Mining Ltd). The Board welcomes Mr. Khan and looks forward to benefiting from his extensive experience in the metals and mining sector.



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Eoin O’Driscoll

CEO

Alphamin Resources Corp.

Tel: +230 269 4166

E-mail: eoin.odriscoll@alphaminresources.com



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