AVAX One Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call for August 13, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVAX One Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: AVX) (“AVAX One” or the "Company"), today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company plans to release its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

AVAX One’s management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 425-9470

International dial-in number: (201) 389-0878

Conference ID: 13761563

Webcast: AVAX One’s Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Participants can also access the Company’s earnings call using the call me option here for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.avax-one.com.

About AVAX One Technology Ltd.

AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) is a digital infrastructure company accelerating the transition to an onchain financial economy. The Company maintains a strategic Avalanche digital asset treasury, accumulating AVAX and generating onchain yield through native staking and ecosystem participation. It also operates bitcoin mining facilities and develops modular data centers. These three pillars give public market investors unique exposure to both the onchain economy and the digital infrastructure layer. For more information, please visit www.avax-one.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

AVX@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Ethan Lyle

Prospero

avax-one@prospero.agency