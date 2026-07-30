HARRISBURG, Pa., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is partnering with GovDeals to conduct a statewide online auction event featuring approximately 350 fleet and heavy equipment assets. The auction will begin on July 29, 2026, and close on August 14, 2026.

While PennDOT has previously sold surplus assets through GovDeals, this marks the agency's first event-style auction of this scale on the platform. The sale will include a diverse inventory of vehicles, heavy equipment, and fleet-related assets from locations across Pennsylvania, giving buyers a convenient opportunity to browse and bid on a significant number of items through a single online event.

Using the GovDeals’ online marketplace allows efficient management of selling assets from multiple locations while expanding visibility to a nationwide audience of registered buyers. The platform allows interested bidders to view detailed asset information, place bids remotely, and participate in the auction process without the limitations typically associated with traditional in-person sales.

The statewide event reflects PennDOT's ongoing commitment to maximizing the value of surplus assets through transparent and competitive sales processes. By bringing hundreds of assets together in a single auction event, the agency can streamline administration while increasing awareness among prospective buyers.

Interested buyers can browse available assets, review photographs and descriptions, and place bids directly on PennDOT’s GovDeals auction page.

To participate in an auction, users must first create a GovDeals account and complete the free registration form.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days, with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 Billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), the leading global provider of e-commerce marketplaces and software solutions powering the circular economy.

Contact:

Angela Jones, GovDeals

(334) 301-7823

ajones@govdeals.com