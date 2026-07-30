Red River Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ALEXANDRIA, La., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RRBI), the holding company for Red River Bank (the “Bank”), announced today its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $11.8 million, or $1.78 per diluted common share (“EPS”), a decrease of $208,000 or 1.7%, compared to $12.0 million, or $1.81 EPS, for the first quarter of 2026, and an increase of $1.6 million, or 15.4%, compared to $10.2 million, or $1.51 EPS, for the second quarter of 2025. For the second quarter of 2026, the quarterly return on assets was 1.43%, and the quarterly return on equity was 12.41%.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $23.7 million, or $3.59 EPS, an increase of $3.2 million, or 15.5%, compared to $20.5 million, or $3.03 EPS, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the return on assets was 1.44%, and the return on equity was 12.68%.

Second Quarter 2026 Performance and Operational Highlights

The second quarter of 2026 financial results included an improved net interest margin and net interest income, as well as slightly lower assets and net income. We completed our Northwest market expansion and banking center relocation project. Also, one of our founding directors retired, and we welcomed two new directors to our board.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $11.8 million, down $208,000, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter. Net income for the second quarter was impacted by an expected $1.0 million increase in operating expenses, partially offset by a $563,000 increase in net interest income. Net income for the first quarter of 2026 benefited from approximately $590,000 of periodic items that reduced operating expenses.

Net interest income increased $563,000, or 2.0%, and net interest margin fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) increased 10 basis points (“bp(s)”) to 3.61% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.51% for the prior quarter.

As of June 30, 2026, assets were $3.31 billion, down $35.3 million, or 1.1%, from $3.35 billion as of March 31, 2026, as a result of a $40.9 million decrease in deposits.

Deposits totaled $2.91 billion as of June 30, 2026, down $40.9 million, or 1.4%, from $2.95 billion as of March 31, 2026. This decrease was primarily due to the seasonal outflow of funds from customer income tax payments, along with fluctuations in lawyer trust accounts due to the timing of legal settlements.

As of June 30, 2026, loans held for investment (“HFI”) were $2.26 billion, up slightly from $2.25 billion as of March 31, 2026. In the second quarter of 2026, new loan originations and construction commitment fundings exceeded payments and payoffs.

In the second quarter of 2026, nonperforming assets (“NPA(s)”) decreased $1.6 million, or 38.3%, to $2.6 million, or 0.08% of assets, as of June 30, 2026. This improvement was due to the successful resolution of problem loans, which resulted in the receipt of $180,000 of related interest income and collection expense reimbursements.

We paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share in the second quarter of 2026.

The 2026 stock repurchase program authorizes us to purchase up to $10.0 million of our outstanding shares of common stock from January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026. There was no stock repurchase activity in the first half of 2026. As of June 30, 2026, the 2026 stock repurchase program had $10.0 million of available capacity.

We continued to implement our organic expansion plan with the following projects: In the Northwest market, we completed our relocation projects. In May 2026, we relocated our Northwest market leadership and lenders to our newly constructed Shreveport Commercial and Private Banking Loan and Deposit Production Office, which is adjacent to our East Kings banking center. We also relocated the Market Street banking center, serving our retail customers, to the nearby American Tower building, which has a more efficient cost structure. In the New Orleans market, we recently completed remodeling a portion of the ground floor of the Energy Centre Building on Poydras Street. On July 20, 2026, we relocated the Baronne Street retail banking center and the New Orleans market leadership and lenders to this updated, convenient, and visible location. In the Acadiana market, construction is in process on our second full-service banking center in this market, located on Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette, Louisiana. We expect this location to open early in 2027.

In May 2026, there were changes to the boards of directors of the Company and the Bank. Founding board member Kirk D. Cooper retired, and A. Peyton Bush, IV and R. Chance DeWitt, M.D. were appointed as new directors of both the Company and the Bank.

In June 2026, RRBI was added to the State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (ticker: “KRE”) as part of its quarterly fund rebalance.





Blake Chatelain, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The second quarter of 2026 was one of solid, consistent performance driven by net interest margin expansion and a consistent balance sheet. As expected, net income and EPS in the second quarter of 2026 were slightly lower than the prior quarter, which had benefited from periodic rebates and refunds from vendors.

“We are pleased with the 10 bp expansion to the net interest margin FTE to 3.61% as we repriced loans at higher yields and had a lower cost of deposits. Our balance sheet is well positioned for a ‘higher for longer’ interest rate environment, though the interest rate outlook remains challenging to predict due to geopolitical tensions and uncertainty regarding energy prices. We are encouraged to see Chairman Warsh, the new chair of the Federal Reserve, commit to bring inflation under control, as inflation and high costs continue to be a burden for families and businesses.

“In the second quarter of 2026, loan growth was partially offset by loan payoffs with the sale of businesses, along with large commercial real estate projects transitioning to permanent financing in the secondary market. Based on our current loan pipeline activity and levels, we anticipate higher loan growth in the second half of 2026.

“We have been very busy with our organic expansion plan. In May 2026, we completed the Northwest market relocation projects. Our new Northwest market loan and deposit production office is conveniently located next to our East Kings banking center, and is more accessible for our customers and efficient for our employees. In July 2026, in the New Orleans market, we were pleased to relocate our leadership, lending, and banking center teams together into the Energy Centre Building. This consolidation will allow us to improve our customer service by providing all banking services from one location.

“I want to thank Kirk Cooper, a founding board member, for serving as a director and congratulate him on his retirement. Over the past 27 years, Kirk has served as an insightful and dedicated leader, providing guidance and support to the Company. On behalf of the entire board and management, we wish him the very best in retirement. We welcome Peyton Bush and Dr. Chance DeWitt to the boards and look forward to their future guidance and involvement. Peyton is a lifelong resident of New Orleans and has extensive financial knowledge and expertise. Chance is originally from Alexandria and now lives and practices medicine in Lafayette.

“As we enter the second half of 2026, we are focused on expanding the Red River Bank banking center network and team, evaluating expansion opportunities, providing personalized banking services to our customers, and welcoming new banking relationships. We are well positioned to provide solid profitability and returns for our shareholders.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin FTE

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $29.0 million, which was $563,000, or 2.0%, higher than the first quarter of 2026 and benefited from one more accrual day. Net interest margin FTE was 3.61% for the second quarter of 2026, which was 10 bps higher than the prior quarter. These improvements were primarily driven by higher loan yields and a lower cost of deposits. Interest income on loans increased $689,000 due to higher loan yields, and included $98,000 of additional interest income resulting from the successful resolution of nonaccrual loans in the second quarter. For the second quarter of 2026, the average rate on new and renewed loans was 6.38%. Interest expense decreased by $385,000 primarily due to lower average interest-bearing deposit balances, which resulted in a 4 bp decrease in the cost of deposits.

In the second half of 2025, the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) reduced the federal funds rate by 75 bps, resulting in a range of 3.50%-3.75%, which remained throughout the first half of 2026. Due to uncertainty regarding the forecasted interest rate environment, we are modeling a consistent federal funds range for the second half of 2026. During the remainder of 2026, we project $157.4 million of fixed rate loans at 5.91% to mature, which we expect to redeploy into loans with slightly higher rates. We have $489.1 million of floating rate loans at 6.14%, which we expect to remain at a consistent rate. We also expect to receive $56.8 million in securities cash flows at 3.69%, for which we are currently evaluating reinvestment options as we consider balance sheet management strategies. We project $449.6 million in time deposits at 3.44% to mature, with the opportunity to reprice slightly lower. Depending on balance sheet activity and interest rate competition, we expect net interest income and net interest margin FTE to increase slightly in the second half of 2026.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, up $205,000, or 4.5%, from the previous quarter.

Mortgage loan income was $928,000 for the second quarter of 2026, up $323,000, or 53.4%, from the previous quarter due to increased purchase activity.

Debit card income, net, was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, up $151,000, or 16.5%, from the previous quarter. This increase was mainly due to higher debit card activity and receipt of a $63,000 periodic refund from our debit card provider in the second quarter of 2026.

The Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) partnerships reported a loss of $291,000 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a loss of $105,000 in the previous quarter. These losses were mainly due to fund value adjustments as an SBIC fund continues its wind-down phase. We expect SBIC income or loss to fluctuate in future quarters.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses totaled $18.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, up $1.0 million, or 6.0%, from the previous quarter.

Data processing expense totaled $758,000 for the second quarter of 2026, up $381,000, or 101.1%, from the previous quarter. The first quarter of 2026 benefited from the receipt of a $389,000 periodic refund from our data processing center.

Personnel expenses totaled $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, up $194,000, or 1.8%, from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily due to annual raises effective April 2026 and an increase in headcount. As of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, we had 381 and 375 total employees, respectively.

Loan and deposit expenses totaled $242,000 for the second quarter of 2026, up $139,000, or 135.0%, from the previous quarter. The second quarter of 2026 benefited from reimbursement of $82,000 of collection expenses due to the successful resolution of nonaccrual loans. The first quarter of 2026 benefited from receipt of a $201,000 negotiated, variable rebate from a vendor.

Occupancy and equipment expenses totaled $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, up $51,000, or 2.7%, from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily due to $78,000 of nonrecurring expenses related to our newly constructed Shreveport Commercial and Private Banking Loan and Deposit Production Office, as well as the relocation of a banking center, both in the Northwest market.

Loans

Loans HFI were $2.26 billion as of June 30, 2026 and $2.25 billion as of March 31, 2026. In the second quarter of 2026, new loan originations and construction commitment fundings exceeded payments and payoffs. As of June 30, 2026, we had $93.5 million of unfunded construction loan commitments, which we expect to fund over time.

Loans HFI by Category June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Change from

March 31, 2026 to

June 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands) Amount

Percent Amount

Percent $ Change % Change Real estate: Commercial real estate $ 914,002 40.4 % $ 910,965 40.4 % $ 3,037 0.3 % One-to-four family residential 637,566 28.2 % 632,554 28.1 % 5,012 0.8 % Construction and development 234,190 10.3 % 240,686 10.7 % (6,496 ) (2.7 %) Commercial and industrial 399,933 17.7 % 391,611 17.4 % 8,322 2.1 % Tax-exempt 51,539 2.3 % 52,779 2.3 % (1,240 ) (2.3 %) Consumer 26,750 1.1 % 25,951 1.1 % 799 3.1 % Total loans HFI $ 2,263,980 100.0 % $ 2,254,546 100.0 % $ 9,434 0.4 %

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

NPAs totaled $2.6 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 38.3%, from March 31, 2026, primarily due to the successful resolution of nonaccrual loans. The ratio of NPAs to assets was 0.08% and 0.13% as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively.

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2026 was $750,000, which was consistent with the prior quarter. As of June 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $24.8 million. The ratio of ACL to loans HFI was 1.09% as of June 30, 2026 and 1.07% as of March 31, 2026. The net charge-offs to average loans ratio was 0.00% for the second and first quarters of 2026.

Deposits

As of June 30, 2026, deposits were $2.91 billion, a decrease of $40.9 million, or 1.4%, compared to March 31, 2026. The decrease in deposits for the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to the seasonal outflow of funds from customer income tax payments, along with fluctuations in lawyer trust accounts due to timing of legal settlements.

Deposits by Account Type June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Change from

March 31, 2026 to

June 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands) Balance

% of Total Balance

% of Total $ Change % Change Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 910,457 31.3 % $ 916,413 31.1 % $ (5,956 ) (0.6 %) Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 183,384 6.3 % 189,993 6.4 % (6,609 ) (3.5 %) NOW accounts 439,093 15.1 % 465,146 15.8 % (26,053 ) (5.6 %) Money market accounts 590,414 20.3 % 590,107 20.0 % 307 0.1 % Savings accounts 173,277 6.0 % 174,393 5.9 % (1,116 ) (0.6 %) Time deposits less than or equal to $250,000 402,423 13.9 % 405,281 13.8 % (2,858 ) (0.7 %) Time deposits greater than $250,000 206,019 7.1 % 204,602 7.0 % 1,417 0.7 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,994,610 68.7 % 2,029,522 68.9 % (34,912 ) (1.7 %) Total deposits $ 2,905,067 100.0 % $ 2,945,935 100.0 % $ (40,868 ) (1.4 %)





Deposits by Customer Type June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Change from

March 31, 2026 to

June 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total $ Change % Change Consumer $ 1,401,507 48.2 % $ 1,409,126 47.8 % $ (7,619 ) (0.5 %) Commercial 1,269,426 43.7 % 1,296,580 44.0 % (27,154 ) (2.1 %) Public 234,134 8.1 % 240,229 8.2 % (6,095 ) (2.5 %) Total deposits $ 2,905,067 100.0 % $ 2,945,935 100.0 % $ (40,868 ) (1.4 %)

Stockholders’ Equity

Total stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2026, was $384.6 million, compared to $373.3 million as of March 31, 2026. The $11.2 million, or 3.0%, increase in stockholders’ equity during the second quarter of 2026 was attributable to $11.8 million of net income, a $964,000, net of tax, market adjustment to accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities, and $144,000 of stock compensation, partially offset by $1.6 million in cash dividends related to a $0.25 per share cash dividend that we paid on June 18, 2026.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. Certain financial measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance are discussed as supplemental non-GAAP performance measures. In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the U.S.

Management and the board of directors review tangible common equity, realized common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, realized book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets as part of managing operating performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that are discussed may differ from that of other companies’ reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate and name their financial measures similar to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed by us when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included within the following financial statement tables.

About Red River Bancshares, Inc.

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of our commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and two combined loan and deposit production offices, one each in Lafayette, Louisiana, and Shreveport, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area (“MSA”); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes the Slidell-Mandeville-Covington MSA; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans, which includes the New Orleans-Metairie MSA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business, interest rates, and markets, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Isabel V. Carriere, CPA, CGMA

Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

318-561-4023

icarriere@redriverbank.net

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) As of and for the

Three Months Ended As of and for the

Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Net Income $ 11,763 $ 11,971 $ 10,196 $ 23,734 $ 20,548 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share, basic $ 1.79 $ 1.82 $ 1.51 $ 3.61 $ 3.04 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.78 $ 1.81 $ 1.51 $ 3.59 $ 3.03 Book value per share $ 58.40 $ 56.76 $ 50.23 $ 58.40 $ 50.23 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 58.17 $ 56.53 $ 50.00 $ 58.17 $ 50.00 Realized book value per share(1) $ 65.19 $ 63.70 $ 58.92 $ 65.19 $ 58.92 Cash dividends per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.12 $ 0.50 $ 0.24 Shares outstanding 6,584,696 6,577,186 6,676,609 6,584,696 6,676,609 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,584,696 6,576,994 6,740,312 6,580,866 6,758,720 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,615,135 6,609,208 6,764,886 6,611,437 6,783,575 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.43 % 1.44 % 1.30 % 1.44 % 1.31 % Return on average equity 12.41 % 12.95 % 12.27 % 12.68 % 12.55 % Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.47 % 3.31 % 3.51 % 3.24 % Net interest margin FTE 3.61 % 3.51 % 3.36 % 3.56 % 3.29 % Efficiency ratio 54.25 % 52.37 % 56.87 % 53.32 % 56.20 % Loans HFI to deposits ratio 77.93 % 76.53 % 76.09 % 77.93 % 76.09 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to deposits ratio 31.34 % 31.11 % 31.95 % 31.34 % 31.95 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.58 % 0.55 % 0.60 % 0.56 % 0.64 % Operating expense to average assets 2.22 % 2.08 % 2.21 % 2.15 % 2.16 % Summary Credit Quality Ratios: NPAs to assets 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.04 % Nonperforming loans to loans HFI 0.11 % 0.18 % 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.05 % ACL to loans HFI 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.04 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to assets 11.61 % 11.16 % 10.59 % 11.61 % 10.59 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 11.57 % 11.11 % 10.54 % 11.57 % 10.54 % Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 18.76 % 18.51 % 18.33 % 18.76 % 18.33 % Tier I risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 17.71 % 17.47 % 17.32 % 17.71 % 17.32 % Common equity Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 17.71 % 17.47 % 17.32 % 17.71 % 17.32 % Tier I risk-based capital to average assets 12.77 % 12.26 % 12.18 % 12.77 % 12.18 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Calculations of this measure and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 33,327 $ 36,677 $ 25,685 $ 33,651 $ 42,453 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 162,069 173,845 187,707 127,404 167,989 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 617,016 638,729 647,310 636,679 566,981 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 118,356 120,609 122,619 124,853 127,305 Equity securities, at fair value 3,000 3,012 3,031 3,019 2,990 Nonmarketable equity securities 2,442 2,425 2,407 2,387 2,368 Loans held for sale 2,512 3,951 3,148 3,260 4,711 Loans held for investment 2,263,980 2,254,546 2,248,669 2,173,073 2,138,580 Allowance for credit losses (24,771 ) (24,051 ) (23,399 ) (22,801 ) (22,222 ) Premises and equipment, net 60,136 60,516 59,270 58,573 58,622 Accrued interest receivable 10,317 11,352 11,131 10,281 10,027 Bank-owned life insurance 31,724 31,488 31,267 31,041 30,817 Intangible assets 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 1,546 Right-of-use assets 1,326 1,407 1,487 1,564 2,489 Other assets 28,345 30,548 29,032 29,833 33,436 Total Assets $ 3,311,325 $ 3,346,600 $ 3,350,910 $ 3,214,363 $ 3,168,092 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 910,457 $ 916,413 $ 913,868 $ 918,974 $ 897,997 Interest-bearing deposits 1,994,610 2,029,522 2,049,544 1,919,809 1,912,608 Total Deposits 2,905,067 2,945,935 2,963,412 2,838,783 2,810,605 Accrued interest payable 6,349 6,025 6,128 6,681 6,242 Lease liabilities 1,383 1,465 1,544 1,623 2,613 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,975 19,849 14,676 15,965 13,282 Total Liabilities 2,926,774 2,973,274 2,985,760 2,863,052 2,832,742 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES — — — — — STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, no par value — — — — — Common stock, no par value 27,591 27,591 27,543 27,543 32,896 Additional paid-in capital 3,473 3,329 3,217 3,105 2,992 Retained earnings 398,175 388,058 377,731 367,302 357,488 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (44,688 ) (45,652 ) (43,341 ) (46,639 ) (58,026 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 384,551 373,326 365,150 351,311 335,350 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,311,325 $ 3,346,600 $ 3,350,910 $ 3,214,363 $ 3,168,092





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

For the Three

Months Ended For the Six

Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2026

June 30,

2025

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 32,234 $ 31,545 $ 29,500 $ 63,779 $ 57,771 Interest on securities 5,778 5,844 5,148 11,622 10,003 Interest on deposits in other banks 1,294 1,737 2,063 3,031 4,724 Dividends on stock 17 19 19 36 40 Total Interest and Dividend Income 39,323 39,145 36,730 78,468 72,538 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 10,356 10,741 10,911 21,097 22,109 Total Interest Expense 10,356 10,741 10,911 21,097 22,109 Net Interest Income 28,967 28,404 25,819 57,371 50,429 Provision for credit losses 750 750 450 1,500 900 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 28,217 27,654 25,369 55,871 49,529 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,388 1,395 1,337 2,783 2,719 Debit card income, net 1,067 916 1,081 1,983 2,074 Mortgage loan income 928 605 567 1,533 1,097 Brokerage income 874 939 989 1,812 2,314 Loan and deposit income 521 498 418 1,019 877 Bank-owned life insurance income 236 221 224 457 437 Gain (Loss) on equity securities (13 ) (19 ) 9 (31 ) 53 Gain (Loss) on sale and call of securities (22 ) — — (22 ) — SBIC income (loss) (291 ) (105 ) 47 (395 ) 327 Other income (loss) 50 83 46 132 92 Total Noninterest Income 4,738 4,533 4,718 9,271 9,990 OPERATING EXPENSES Personnel expenses 10,711 10,517 10,216 21,228 20,239 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,935 1,884 1,753 3,819 3,548 Technology expenses 955 863 821 1,818 1,655 Advertising 324 328 286 652 619 Other business development expenses 641 550 455 1,190 1,013 Data processing expense 758 377 721 1,135 1,009 Other taxes 553 560 609 1,113 1,221 Loan and deposit expenses 242 103 398 345 460 Legal and professional expenses 604 529 612 1,133 1,244 Regulatory assessment expenses 409 417 388 825 779 Other operating expenses 1,154 1,122 1,108 2,278 2,168 Total Operating Expenses 18,286 17,250 17,367 35,536 33,955 Income Before Income Tax Expense 14,669 14,937 12,720 29,606 25,564 Income tax expense 2,906 2,966 2,524 5,872 5,016 Net Income $ 11,763 $ 11,971 $ 10,196 $ 23,734 $ 20,548





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 2,262,588 $ 32,234 5.64 % $ 2,255,394 $ 31,545 5.60 % Securities - taxable 620,153 4,808 3.10 % 629,550 4,872 3.10 % Securities - tax-exempt 181,703 970 2.14 % 182,996 972 2.12 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 141,318 1,294 3.63 % 191,843 1,737 3.62 % Nonmarketable equity securities 2,427 17 2.81 % 2,409 19 3.10 % Total interest-earning assets 3,208,189 $ 39,323 4.86 % 3,262,192 $ 39,145 4.80 % Allowance for credit losses (24,334 ) (23,647 ) Noninterest-earning assets 120,368 127,068 Total assets $ 3,304,223 $ 3,365,613 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 1,349,934 $ 5,192 1.54 % $ 1,440,118 $ 5,558 1.57 % Time deposits 607,580 5,164 3.41 % 607,964 5,183 3.46 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,957,514 10,356 2.12 % 2,048,082 10,741 2.13 % Other borrowings — — — % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,957,514 $ 10,356 2.12 % 2,048,082 $ 10,741 2.13 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 945,138 917,623 Accrued interest and other liabilities 21,481 24,986 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 966,619 942,609 Stockholders’ equity 380,090 374,922 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,304,223 $ 3,365,613 Net interest income $ 28,967 $ 28,404 Net interest spread 2.74 % 2.67 % Net interest margin 3.56 % 3.47 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 3.61 % 3.51 % Cost of deposits 1.43 % 1.47 % Cost of funds 1.29 % 1.34 %





(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $4.7 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield. (3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.





RED RIVER BANCSHARES, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans(1,2) $ 2,259,011 $ 63,779 5.62 % $ 2,106,756 $ 57,771 5.46 % Securities - taxable 624,825 9,680 3.10 % 566,448 8,040 2.84 % Securities - tax-exempt 182,346 1,942 2.13 % 188,480 1,963 2.08 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 166,441 3,031 3.62 % 214,858 4,724 4.38 % Nonmarketable equity securities 2,418 36 2.95 % 2,340 40 3.41 % Total interest-earning assets 3,235,041 $ 78,468 4.83 % 3,078,882 $ 72,538 4.69 % Allowance for credit losses (23,992 ) (21,892 ) Noninterest-earning assets 123,700 106,126 Total assets $ 3,334,749 $ 3,163,116 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction deposits $ 1,394,777 $ 10,750 1.55 % $ 1,311,898 $ 11,113 1.71 % Time deposits 607,771 10,347 3.43 % 594,914 10,996 3.73 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,002,548 21,097 2.12 % 1,906,812 22,109 2.34 % Other borrowings — — — % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,002,548 $ 21,097 2.12 % 1,906,812 $ 22,109 2.34 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 931,456 902,224 Accrued interest and other liabilities 23,225 24,014 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 954,681 926,238 Stockholders’ equity 377,520 330,066 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,334,749 $ 3,163,116 Net interest income $ 57,371 $ 50,429 Net interest spread 2.71 % 2.35 % Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.24 % Net interest margin FTE(3) 3.56 % 3.29 % Cost of deposits 1.45 % 1.59 % Cost of funds 1.32 % 1.45 %





(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $3.7 million and $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included as loans carrying a zero yield. (3) Net interest margin FTE includes an FTE adjustment using a 21.0% federal income tax rate on tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans.



