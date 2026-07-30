20/20 BioLabs to Host Investor Webinar on August 5, 2026, to Discuss Commercial Opportunities Following Management’s Recent East Asia Business Development Tour

Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Cohen to Discuss BIO Asia-Taiwan Participation and Strategic Meetings in Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul

Webinar to Be Held Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time; Registration Is Now Open

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) (“20/20 BioLabs” or the “Company”), an early market entrant in AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, today announced that it will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Jonathan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of 20/20 BioLabs, will discuss the Company’s recent East Asia business development tour, including its participation in BIO Asia-Taiwan and strategic meetings held in Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul, as well as the Company’s East Asia roll-up strategy.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) Webcast: Please click here to register .

During the webinar, management expects to address the following topics:

A recap of the Company’s participation in BIO Asia-Taiwan and its meetings with companies, investors, laboratories, preventative health-check providers, and potential commercial partners in Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul;

The Company’s East Asia roll-up strategy, including the merger, acquisition, licensing, joint venture, and commercial partnership opportunities it is evaluating in the region;

Why the Company believes that East Asia is a strategically important market for protein biomarker-based cancer screening, routine health-check programs, and longitudinal laboratory testing;

How relationships in the region may support the Company’s technology platform, data resources, and its goal of achieving Medicare reimbursement for multi-cancer early detection (MCED) by the end of 2028;

Commercialization of OneTest™ for Cancer, OneTest™ for Longevity, and CLIAx, and the shared public company infrastructure model the Company intends to offer acquired or partnered businesses; and

A live question-and-answer session with management.

“Our recent trip to East Asia reinforced our belief that the region can play a meaningful role in 20/20 BioLabs’ international growth strategy,” said Jonathan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of 20/20 BioLabs. “We look forward to walking investors through what we saw and heard in Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul, how those conversations fit into our roll-up strategy, and why we believe strategic acquisitions and partnerships in this region have the potential to strengthen our technology platform, expand our data resources, and accelerate commercialization.”

The August 5 webinar is part of the Company’s monthly investor webinar series, held on the first Wednesday of each month at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to submit questions in advance to AIDX@mzgroup.us . A replay will be made available through the Company’s investor relations website following the event.

As part of its commitment to expanding access to early cancer detection, 20/20 BioLabs will provide webinar attendees with a promotional discount code for OneTest at the conclusion of the event. The offer will be available to all attendees, regardless of shareholder status.

There can be no assurance that the Company’s meetings in East Asia will result in any definitive agreement, transaction, financing, commercial relationship, or other strategic outcome. Any potential transaction would be subject to customary due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, board approval, regulatory considerations, and other conditions, and there can be no assurance that any such potential transaction would be completed.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest™ for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test, and OneTest™ for Longevity measures inflammatory biomarkers and is commercially available. OneTest’s affordable, accurate, accessible tests can be conveniently utilized at home using new, upper-arm capillary collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in the Company’s College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

For more information visit https://2020biolabs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, regulatory strategy, reimbursement strategy, growth strategy, acquisition strategy, and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s planned investor webinar and the topics management expects to address, its participation in BIO Asia-Taiwan, its meetings in Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul, its East Asia roll-up strategy, potential merger, acquisition, licensing, joint venture, commercial partnership, data, technology, laboratory, regulatory, reimbursement, commercial, and growth opportunities, and the potential benefits of any such strategy or transaction. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, and other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC.

There can be no assurance that the Company will complete any acquisition, merger, licensing arrangement, joint venture, commercial partnership, financing, regulatory submission, reimbursement milestone, or other strategic transaction on any particular timeline, or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.