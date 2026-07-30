Phunware Announces Key Appointments Following Successful HITEC Industry Conference; Expansion of AI Concierge Footprint

Company Adds Senior Hospitality Sales Leader and Fortune 500 AI and Digital Transformation Veterans to Accelerate Commercial Growth

Appointments Build on HITEC 2026 Momentum and Support Continued Expansion of the Company’s Guest Intelligence Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. ("Phunware" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PHUN), a mobile-first enterprise guest intelligence platform company delivering location-aware guest intelligence and AI-enabled guest engagement tools, today announced a series of key appointments following its successful showing at The Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference ("HITEC") North America 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. The Company has appointed Nick Farrell as Senior Vice President of Sales and has added technology industry veterans Aaron Holloway and Michael Crooks as advisors.

The appointments follow strong momentum generated at HITEC, where Phunware’s live demonstrations of its Guest Intelligence Platform, including its AI Concierge and AI Itinerary Builder, drove meaningful engagement across the hospitality industry.

As part of Product and Sales efforts tied to Phunware’s 2.0 Plan, Wailea Beach Resort has entered an agreement to use AI Concierge. AI Concierge, Mobile Engagement, and Itinerary Builder are part of Phunware’s Guest Intelligence Platform, which connects Wayfinding and other Location-Based Services to property data, creating a guest experience that personalizes each property’s unique offerings to what guests want and where they are in real-time.

"Coming out of HITEC, our priority is converting industry momentum into commercial results, and these expansions and appointments do exactly that," said Dmitry Kroshka, Chief Executive Officer of Phunware. "Nick brings deep hospitality enterprise sales leadership at precisely the moment we are scaling our go-to-market organization, while Aaron and Michael add world-class domain expertise across healthcare technology, AI and large-scale digital transformation. Together they strengthen our ability to serve hospitality and healthcare customers and accelerate the rollout of our Guest Intelligence Platform."

Nick Farrell joins Phunware as Senior Vice President of Sales, where he will lead the Company’s hospitality sales organization and commercial growth strategy. Prior to joining Phunware, he held sales and commercial leadership roles at IDeaS Revenue Solutions, partnering with many of the world’s leading hotel brands, management companies and ownership groups to drive revenue growth through technology, data and strategic transformation.

"Phunware sits at the center of two priorities every hotel operator shares today: delivering a more personalized guest experience and finding new sources of revenue," said Nick Farrell, Senior Vice President of Sales of Phunware. "The Guest Intelligence Platform, AI Concierge and Itinerary Builder give properties practical, proven tools to do both. I am excited to build on the momentum from HITEC and help our customers put this technology to work."

Aaron Holloway is a seasoned product leader and innovator known for his expertise in developing advanced technology solutions in the healthcare sector. He is the Founder and Head of Product of tallywell™, where he developed AI-powered predictive healthcare analytics using wearable device data. Previously, he led product development at Peach IntelliHealth, including its AI-driven Peach Acute Care platform, and held leadership roles at HealMyHeart. He brings deep expertise in AI, machine learning, predictive analytics and healthcare technology.

Michael Crooks brings nearly three decades of technology and business strategy experience, including more than 16 years focused on AI, advanced analytics and data management. He helped build AI and advanced analytics practices at PwC and HP and served as a cloud strategy managing director at Accenture. Throughout his career, he has led large-scale digital transformation initiatives for Fortune 500 companies, governments and emerging technology organizations. His work has included projects with Disney, Microsoft, CBRE, NASCAR, and NEOM.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions for hospitality, healthcare and other large property related customers, with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, digital advertising, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.

Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through new generative AI products and product enhancements which are in development, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and focus on serving its enterprise customers and partners.

For more information on Phunware, please visit www.phunware.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, the development and commercial rollout of our Product 2.0 strategy and Guest Intelligence Platform, the performance and adoption of our AI Concierge, AI Itinerary Builder, and Location-Aware Data Layer capabilities, the expected contributions of new executives and advisors, the expansion of our product offering into adjacent end markets, and the timing of upcoming investor and industry events, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group – MZ North America

949-491-8235

PHUN@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us