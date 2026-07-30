IIT Madras Incubated Dtyle.AI Selected for Singapore's PIER71 Smart Port Challenge 2026 Accelerate Programme





CHENNAI, India, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dtyle.AI., a Maritime AI startup incubated at the IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC), has been selected for the PIER71 Smart Port Challenge (SPC) 2026 Accelerate Programme, a flagship global accelerator supporting promising maritime innovations.

Selected from a global pool of applicants, the PIER71 Smart Port Challenge 2026 Accelerate Programme cohort comprises startups from Singapore, South Korea, India, China and Denmark. Dtyle.AI joins this international cohort as a proud representative of India and the IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC).

Adding to this milestone, Dtyle.AI becomes only the second startup from IIT Madras Incubation Cell, after Planys Technologies, to be selected for the PIER71 Accelerate Programme, reinforcing IIT Madras' growing contribution to global maritime innovation.

Jointly established by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and NUS Enterprise, PIER71 advances maritime innovation by connecting talent, ideas, investment and industry opportunities to accelerate startup growth.

As part of the programme, Dtyle.AI will participate in an intensive 10-week, in-house accelerator in Singapore, beginning in September 2026. The programme focuses on customer discovery, market validation, mentorship, industry engagement, and pilot opportunities with global maritime stakeholders, culminating in the Grand Finale in November 2026.

Dtyle.AI is building a Safety-First AI Platform that transforms existing onboard systems into intelligent safety infrastructure. Powered by Edge AI and proprietary computer vision models, the platform focuses on real-time fire and smoke detection, crew safety monitoring, restricted-area surveillance, anomaly detection, and operational intelligence, even in low-connectivity offshore environments.

The company extends its sincere gratitude to Prof. Prabhu Rajagopal, Growth Advisor, IIT Madras, for his continuous mentorship and strategic guidance in shaping Dtyle.AI's global growth journey.

Founder Statement

"Being selected for the PIER71 Smart Port Challenge 2026 is a defining milestone for Dtyle.AI. It validates our vision of building world-class maritime AI solutions from India for the global shipping industry. We are proud to represent India and the IIT Madras Incubation Cell on this international platform. Through the PIER71 Accelerate Programme, we aim to establish our operations in Singapore, the world's leading maritime hub, to serve global shipping companies, build strategic partnerships, and accelerate the worldwide adoption of our AI-powered maritime safety platform."

— Sasikumar Chandran

Founder & CEO, Dtyle.AI

The selection further strengthens Dtyle.AI's global expansion strategy and positions the company to collaborate with international shipping companies, ports, maritime technology leaders, and investors while accelerating commercial adoption across the maritime ecosystem.

Media Contact:

sales@dtyle.ai

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